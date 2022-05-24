The Waterloo and Marshall baseball teams have had almost exactly inverse regular seasons in 2022. Waterloo started slow thanks to a combination of injuries and youth in prominent roles. Marshall, on the other hand, got red hot in early May and seemed destined to make a push for the conference title.
Things seemed very different as the two teams met at Waterloo Fireman's Park on Monday, May 23 to close out the regular season. The Pirates were riding high on a 4-game winning streak whereas Marshall needed a win to avoid entering the postseason on a 4-game losing skid.
Waterloo would not be denied, though. Junior pitcher Jordan Radloff had a tremendous day on both the mound and at the plate, leading his Pirates to a 6-2 win over the rival Cardinals.
"We were missing some good contributors earlier in the season," Waterloo head coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "Guys were dealing with injuries. We never had a real settled lineup for awhile. Now, we have those guys back and have switched some things around and it's coming together. Guys are starting to know their role and we're bearing the fruits of that labor."
While the two sides would eventually light up the scoreboard, it looked as though we were in for a pitching duel early on. Radloff was up against Marshall senior Mason Collins on the mound. Collins has been a reliable arm for the Cardinals all season and showed it as he answered Radloff's three up, three down performance in the top of the first with a quick retiring of Waterloo's first four batters in the bottom.
Another quick inning from Radloff in the top of the second allowed an opportunity for Waterloo's bats to come alive in the bottom of the second.
Radloff started things off with a walk. As he went to steal second base, the throw from Marshall's catcher sailed into center field. Radloff happily jogged to third base as sophomore Trevor Firari stepped to the plate. Firari wouldn't even need to swing his bat as a wild pitch from Collins allowed Radloff to sprint home, giving the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.
Following a lineout from Firari, sophomore shortstop Cal Hush sparked a 2-out rally with a shallow blooper to right field to single. Bryce Aubart was up next, and he answered the call. With Hush on second base thanks to a steal, Aubart mashed a single past the second baseman and into right field. Hush never slowed as he rounded third and headed home, giving the Pirates a 2-0 advantage heading to the third inning.
Of course, Marshall wouldn't go down without a fight. The Cardinals got right to work in the top of the third. Sophomore center fielder Matthew Motl put himself on first base with a grounder and quickly stole second base. Up walked the most reliable bat in the conference, senior shortstop Cole Denniston.
Denniston hammered a tough grounder to third base, which popped off the fielder's glove and trickled into left field. Motl sped around third and into home to cut Waterloo's lead to 2-1.
Collins settled back down and made quick work of the Pirates in the bottom of the third. Radloff forced his second three up, three down inning in response in the top of the fourth.
It looked like Collins was set to deliver a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the fourth until Hush stepped back up to the plate. With two outs already on the board, Hush bashed a double into the left-center gap to keep the inning alive.
Aubart followed with a grounder to third. The throw was wild, allowing Aubart to reach safely and pushing Hush over to third base. Next up was sophomore catcher Jon Sampo at the top of the order. He responded in turn, smoking a single up the middle to score Hush and make it a 3-1 Waterloo lead. The Pirates would load the bases later that inning, but Collins escaped with a groundout. Still, more damage had been done.
Again, Marshall wouldn't quit. Junior catcher Collin Petersen led the top of the fifth off with a walk and subsequently stole second base. This would bring an end to Radloff's day on the mound. With regionals later this week, Radloff had a hard pitch count cap and was replaced by sophomore Owen Haseleu. Radloff would later continue to impact the game with his bat, though.
Haseleu put one in the dirt which Sampo couldn't quite field cleanly. Petersen broke for third and drew a wild throw in an attempt to get him out. Petersen stood up and scurried home, cutting Waterloo's lead to 3-2.
With the game hanging in the balance, Waterloo's bats caught fire in the bottom of the fifth. Haseleu lead off with a booming double to left. He'd have the luxury of trotting home as Radloff pulled a 2-run homerun to right field in the next at-bat to stretch Waterloo's lead to 5-2.
"We know his bat is one that can do some damage," Klubertanz said of Radloff. "He's done a really nice job in the middle of the lineup. The middle of our lineup has become reliable and he's a big part of that."
Haseleu quickly settled down on the mound and allowed just one hit from the Cardinals through the sixth and seventh innings. Waterloo tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a double from, you guessed it, Radloff to bring Sampo in from second base to bring the game to its eventual final score, 6-2.
With the win, Waterloo finishes the season on a 5-game winning streak. The Pirates earned an 11-9 overall record and finished tied with Marshall for 3rd in the Capitol - South with a 5-5 record. Marshall closes the year on a 4-game losing streak, finishing with a 10-12 overall record and a 5-5 mark in conference play.
"We're trending in the right direction," Klubertanz said. "We're happy with where we're going."
Now, it's on to the WIAA state tournament for these two squads. Both teams will compete in Sectional 3 of Division 3. Marshall earned a No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed Poynette. Waterloo also earned a home game as the No. 4 seed. The Pirates will play host to No. 5 seed Pardeeville. Both games are set for Thursday, May 26.
--
Final Capitol - South baseball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Monday, May 23
-
1. Belleville, 7-3 (13-8)
2. New Glarus, 6-4 (9-8)
T3. Marshall, 5-5 (10-12)
T3. Waterloo, 5-5 (11-9)
5. Wisconsin Heights, 4-6 (9-9)
6. Cambridge, 3-7 (8-11)