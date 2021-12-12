Owner of Marshall area's East Wind Christmas Tree Farm converts pig barn into holiday gift shop

Mark Bursaw is a man who wears many different hats.
He is a husband and a father. He owns his own landscaping business called A-1 Landscaping. And he owns East Wind Christmas Tree Farm outside of Marshall.
Bursaw purchased the property in 2018, and said “God led us here.”
The property had everything the Bursaw family wanted – it’s close to the Marshall and Sun Prairie areas, it has a house to live in, garages to park trucks in, three different sheds and a dozen acres of trees.
But sitting on the property was something nobody wanted to handle: an old pig barn.
Bursaw recalls how bad the barn, which is more than 100 years old, truly was.
“You wouldn’t recognize pictures of it,” Bursaw said. “It had a drop ceiling. It smelled, there was water leaking in.”
It was “one of those things you just don’t want to go in,” he said.
Bursaw seemed to be the only one who wanted to handle the building. His idea was to completely renovate the barn and turn it into a gift shop.
In September of 2020, Bursaw had the barn gutted, power washed, patched and insulated. Track lights went up on the ceiling and shelves were bolted to the walls to display items.
Renovations were finished two months later, just in time for the Christmas season.
Bursaw’s daughter, Alena, has worked diligently to make sure the gift shop has run smoothly under her care the past two years. Bursaw said “she wears just as many hats as he does.”
Alena has dedicated her time to opening the gift shop and preparing it for customers and sellers alike for the season. She has also helped her father with the farm itself by planting the tree seedlings, fertilizing and irrigating the trees, controlling the weeds that sprout in the lanes and tagging the trees for sale.
But before the gift shop was open, Alena couldn’t believe what her father wanted to do to the barn.
“He told me ‘Hey, I want to turn that old pig barn into a gift shop, and I was like no, that’s a terrible idea. It’s not a good space in there,’” she said.
Then as the first pieces were put into place, Alena said she saw her father’s vision.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, you’re kind of smart, I should trust you more,’” she said.
Bursaw began networking with friends, local residents and neighbors to bring items in to sell. East Wind’s gift shop is now home to handmade candles, ornaments, wooden snowmen and reindeer and more.
“At first, I didn’t think we were going to fill the space,” Bursaw said. “Now we’re kind of limiting people on what they can put in here.”
Thanks to Bursaw’s vision, the old pig barn is now a building that shoppers want to explore. The building is well insulated, full of Christmas goodies and heated, which is a much different feel than when the family sold wreaths and hot chocolate out of the garages on the property before 2020.
Selling items in the garages “felt like [being in] a warehouse,” Alena said. “The pig barn is now more welcoming and homey.”
While Bursaw got to fix up the eyesore on his property, the recently renovated barn also gives Bursaw’s customers a chance to spread out.
“COVID came up and people wanted more space,” Bursaw said.
Greg Hann, owner of Hann’s Christmas Tree Farm and mentor to Bursaw, encouraged Bursaw to redo the pig barn immediately, telling him that it was a great idea for this time.
Bursaw agreed, saying “he just confirmed what I’d been hearing all along. Had COVID not come up, the barn might not be what it is today or as nice as it is now.”
The pig barn “was a deserted building that we just transformed,” Bursaw added.
East Wind Tree Farm is at 1216 State Highway 19 just west of Marshall and will remain open for the season until Dec. 23. They can be found on Facebook and online at https://eastwindchristmastreefarm.com/.