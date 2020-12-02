The 2019-20 Waterloo boys basketball program won as many as seven games for the first time in six seasons, and that number of victories could have been even greater had the team figured out a way to finish some close games down the stretch.
With four starters returning from that squad, the 2020-21 version of the Pirates believe they now have that ability to finish those close games with wins, and build on last year’s 7-16 finish.
“Our team goal this year is to continue to build on what we did last season,” said second-year head coach Trevor Deppe. “We had multiple chances to win some close games, and we were competitive in others against some good basketball teams. In the close games this year we want to finish those with some wins and build some excitement and buzz around the basketball program.”
Back to lead the way are returning starters Blake Huebner, Caleb Hager, Brody Tschanz and Eugene Wolff.
Huebner, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, averaged 7 points per game while leading the Pirates with 123 rebounds. Huebner also made 21 3-pointers, had 41 assists and made 21 steals.
“Blake was our leading rebounder and 3-point shooter and was our defensive MVP last season,” said Deppe. “He’s always guarding the opposing team’s best post player, he has an all-around skillset that he uses both on offense and defense. Blake’s defensive effort makes it tough for him to come off the court. He stepped into a role last season that provided us with some outside scoring, and coaches can see Blake taking another step forward in all aspects of his game.”
Senior forward Caleb Hager (6-2) scored 5.9 points per night, knocked down 19 3s and grabbed 50 rebounds.
“Caleb took a little bit to get going, but as we hit the midway point of last season he was a huge asset to our team. He spent a majority of the season as the sixth man and provided tons of scoring off the bench, before finishing the season in a starter’s role. He will step into a bigger role and be an even bigger asset to our team this season; his ability to knock down the 3-point shot and attack the rim makes it challenging for defenders.”
Brody Tschanz, a 6-3 senior guard, had 32 assists, 19 steals and pulled down 60 rebounds while averaging 3.8 ppg.
“Brody has great length and quickness,” Deppe said. “Last season he was the player on our team guarding the opponents’ best guard. Brody started every game for us and will step up into more of a scoring role this season; he has put in a lot of work in the offense to get stronger and become a better shooter.”
The final starter returning is junior Eugene Wolff. The 5-11 guard is the team’s leading scorer coming back after averaging 8.1 ppg. Wolff also grabbed 107 rebounds, and had 27 steals and 27 assists.
“Eugene had flashes of greatness as a sophomore. He now has a better understanding of what the Pirates are trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball; as the season went along you could tell the game slowed down for him. Coaches can see him being a leader and making great strides to better himself and the team this season,” said Deppe.
The Pirates also are looking for contributions from senior guard Jackson Christenson and senior forward Addison Hensler, the tallest player on the Waterloo roster standing 6-4, and junior guard Antonio Unzuela.
Rounding out the 2020-21 Pirates’ roster are senior Andrew Battenberg (5-9); juniors Landin Wollin (6-0), Ian Ritter (6-3), Kaden Ring (6-1) and Luke Fiedorowicz (6-2); and sophomore Cooper Setz (5-9).
According to Deppe, the Capitol South Conference again will be extremely challenging game-in and game-out.
“This season is going to be tough,” said Deppe of the Capitol South. “When you look at the 12 all-conference members last season, eight of them are returning, including the Player of the Year (New Glarus’ Mason Martinson). New Glarus has some size and has been consistently good for a while now; Belleville has some kids that can shoot and they play some tough defense; Marshall is returning a lot of minutes from last season — a lot of those kids are now upperclassmen and have a good sense for the game and continue to get better — (Wisconsin) Heights brings back all but one player from last season and they are a group that can hit some shots; and Cambridge has one of the better scorers in the conference (Jack Nikolay).”
“Last season when we played all of those teams we had games where we were winning in the second half and had chances to win some of these games. With how competitive this league is this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the conference champions with 2-to-3 losses, and I think that is kind of cool and shows how hard it is to win the Capitol South.”
Another challenge will be the day-to-day monitoring of COVID-19. All players and coaches must wear masks while on the court.
“The entire team — players, coaches and managers — understand that this season is going to be difficult. We all understand what responsibilities we have to make sure we have a long, successful season for everyone surrounding our program. It will be a challenge, but we all recognize that anything can happen during the pandemic, so we are taking every precaution so we can play.”
The 2020-21 Waterloo boys basketball schedule appears online. Log onto courierenews.com.
