After a 2-3 start to the season in the Monticello Invitational, the Marshall volleyball team had something to prove entering conference play. Sure, there were flashes of a team that can contend for a Capitol South championship, but nothing was set in stone. Thursday, Sept. 2 was a step in the right direction for the Cardinals. Marshall beat the Belleville Wildcats 25-23, 28-26, 14-25, 27-25 to move to 1-0 in conference play.
"This is a very special team," Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. "The way they are able to not let deficits get to them or points get to them. Late in the game, if they're behind, that doesn't get to them. They scrap out of it and continue to fight. That's a really special team."
Nothing came easy for Marshall Thursday, Belleville made absolutely sure of that. Even with a quick 4-0 lead for the Cardinals thanks to two aces from junior Cortney Checky, Belleville wouldn't go away. The Wildcats mounted a huge offensive push, buoyed by consistent errors from Marshall. From serves that carried out of bounds to kill attempts ricocheting off the net, the Cardinals were gifting Belleville points left and right as the Wildcats took a 15-9 lead.
Checky combined with freshman Kiersten Hoel to turn the tides. A kill and an ace from Checky and two kills from Hoel shifted momentum immediately. Now, it was Belleville offering up free points, committing double hits and sending the ball into the net. With the score resting at 24-23, Hoel delivered the final blow with a powerful kill to center court, solidifying the win in game 1.
Game 2 was another hot start thanks again to Checky, who nailed two quick aces to jumpstart the Cardinals' scoring. Hoel kept her performance up as well, recording three kills in the first five points of the game. But, the mental errors persisted for Marshall. More kill attempts sailed out of play and into the net as Belleville was allowed to stick around.
It was another battle for both teams. Belleville senior Callie Smith tried her best to turn momentum in favor of the Wildcats. Trailing 14-15, she jumped for a massive block then hopped back to the service line and delivered two aces to prompt a Marshall timeout. While Smith's scoring outburst was impressive, the timeout was just what the Cardinals needed.
A few points later, trailing 19-20, Marshall erupted for five straight points, including surviving a long rally to take a 22-20 lead and force Belleville to call a timeout. Smith stepped up again, delivering two huge kills and a block down the stretch, but her teammates let her down. Belleville routinely shot the ball out of bounds and served the ball into the net, almost gifting Marshall the 28-26 win.
Smith and her Wildcat teammates certainly figured things out in game 3. Or, rather, Marshall couldn't figure it out. Whether the Cardinals thought the game was in hand or simply lost focus, Marshall was hardly present in a potentially match-deciding game. Balls dropped between static teammates, kill attempts routinely sailed long, and Belleville piled up points. Marshall looked to wake up towards the end, securing four straight points, but it was too little, too late. Belleville took game 3 in convincing fashion, winning 25-14.
"Our communication broke down," Schmitz said. "Our mental mistakes really handed them that game. We just kind of let off the gas a little. One point turned into five quickly, they just had to put their heads back on and go get it."
Whatever ailed the Cardinals in game 3 disappeared immediately in game 4. Senior Abby Ward started things off with three consecutive aces. But, as usual, Belleville kept it close. Trailing 11-12, Marshall had the finish line in sight and turned it on.
A 4-point scoring outburst started with a huge block from the combination of Ward and sophomore Kate Luzenski. Hoel then introduced herself to the block party by denying a Belleville kill attempt. Ward followed this up with a monstrous kill and Checky put the cherry on top with an ace. The Cardinals were rolling, Belleville was forced to call a timeout.
The two teams traded points again, battling to a tie at 17. Here, senior Erin Virgil stepped up tremendously. She was the driving force of another spree of scoring from Marshall as leaped up for a block then scored the following two points with kills from the right side, dicing the Wildcats' defense and helping her team to a 22-17 lead.
Belleville battled the entire way. Smith kept up her ferocious presence in the middle, blocking anything that came her way and recording kill after kill. Yet, the Cardinals were too much. Checky and Hoel smashed a couple of kills, then Belleville let the ball drop on a return attempt. Ballgame. Marshall escaped with the 27-25 win, demonstrating outstanding resilience for a young team playing in its first conference game of the season.
Hoel led the Cardinals in kills with 11, followed by Ward with nine. Checky finished with an outstanding seven aces. Ward also contributed four. Luzenski led the way in assists with 26 while senior Izzy Llontop set the pace in digs with 27. Worth noting from Belleville's statline is Smith's eight blocks. She was a menace for the Marshall offense all night, denying anything that came up the middle.
Next up, the Cardinals continue conference play with a road trip to Waterloo Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Pirates were the Division 3 state runners-up last season. They've already started conference play in convincing fashion, crushing New Glarus 25-10, 25-2, 25-19 Thursday, Sept. 2. The Cardinals will certainly have their hands full.