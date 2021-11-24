Nov. 25 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Dec. 4: Holy Family Bake Sale/Bazaar
There will be a bake sale and bazaar at St. Mary’s Holy Family Church, 120 Beebe Street, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
WATERLOO Dec. 11 — Dec. 18: WinterFest
The Waterloo Parks Deparment is hosting the 1st Annual WinterFest at Waterloo Firemen’s Park. Festivities start Saturday, Dec. 11 with a vendor fair, a cookie contest and gingerbread house contest. Later in the day is a holiday parade, followed by a celebration with Santa and a chili cookoff. On Saturday, Dec. 18, sled races will take place on Lum Avenue Hill and a snowman building contest will be at Skalitzky Field. It all ends with the Winter Ball, a formal event for adults 21 and older. One ticket for the Winter Ball includes two drink tickets and dinner from PrimalCue. For more information or questions, call the parks department at (920) 478-3025.
