Heading into the last week of Capitol - South conference play, the Marshall softball team had just two more conference opponents to play before the final standings were solidified. In a tight race with Cambridge for 2nd place, the Cardinals needed to bring their A-game. They did just that, thumping Wisconsin Heights 10-0 on Tuesday, May 10 and Belleville 15-0 on Friday, May 13.
The two tremendous wins left Marshall at a final standing of 5-3 in conference play, tied with reigning champion Cambridge for 2nd in the final standings. Waterloo claimed 1st with an 8-0 mark.
Perhaps more important is the Cardinals' overall record. Even if it loses its last two games of the season, Marshall is guaranteed to have more wins than losses this year for the first time since 2018, when it won the conference and went 16-5. The Cardinals currently have a 10-6 record and have two more road non-conference games left in the regular season.
Marshall will travel to Wauwatosa West on Monday, May 16 and Edgerton on Tuesday, May 17.
They'll have an entire week of recovery before the WIAA playoffs begin. The Cardinals earned a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 3 and will take on Columbus on Tuesday, May 24 at Columbus. The two teams were scheduled to meet back in mid April, but weather forced a cancellation. Now, they'll meet with the season on the line.
As far as shared opponents go, both Columbus and Marshall have had big wins over Lodi this year. Where they differ is Lake Mills. Columbus split its 2-game series with the L-Cats this year while Marshall suffered a tough 7-0 loss back in just its second game of the season.
The winner of that one is likely looking at a date with No. 2 seed Poynette in the next round.
--
Final Capitol - South conference softball standings