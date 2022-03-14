BASEBALL

Bold denotes home games at Waterloo Fireman's Park

Italics denote a Capitol - South conference game

-

Mar. 31: vs. Markesan, 4:30 pm

Apr. 2: at Palmyra-Eagle, 10 am

Apr. 4: at Lakeside Lutheran, 4:30 pm

Apr. 9: at Edgewood (Warner Park), 11 am

Apr. 12: at Cambridge, 5 pm

Apr. 14: vs. Lake Mills, 5 pm

Apr. 19: vs. Belleville, 5 pm

Apr. 21: at New Glarus (Veterans Memorial Park), 5 pm

Apr. 26: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

Apr. 28: at Marshall (Marshall Fireman's Park), 5 pm

May 2: at Mayville, 4:30 pm

May 3: vs. Cambridge, 5 pm

May 5: at Bellevville, 5 pm

May 6: vs. Deerfield, 5 pm

May 10: vs. New Glarus, 5 pm

May 13: at Wisconsin Heights (Jerry Barsness Field), 5 pm

May 14: vs. Johnson Creek, 11 am

May 17: vs. Rio, 5 pm

May 20: vs. Marshall, 5 pm

May 21: at Hustisford/Dodgeland (Hustisford Fireman's Park) 11:30 am

Mar 23: at Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 pm

--

SOFTBALL

Bold denotes home games at Waterloo Fireman's Park

Italics denote a Capitol - South conference game

-

Mar. 22: vs. Palmyra-Eagle, 4:30 pm

Apr. 4: at Lakeside Lutheran, 4:30 pm

Apr. 5: at Markesan, 5 pm

Apr 7: at Marshall (Early Learning Center), 5 pm

Apr. 12: vs. Cambridge, 5 pm

Apr. 16: Doubleheader vs. Johnson Creek, 11 am

Apr. 18: vs. Westfield, 5 pm

Apr. 19: at Belleville, 5 pm

Apr. 22: vs. North Fond du Lac, 5 pm

Apr. 26: at Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

Apr. 28: vs. Marshall, 5 pm

May 3: at Cambridge, 5 pm

May 5: vs. Belleville, 5 pm

May 6: at Deerfield, 5 pm

May 9: at Edgerton, 5 pm

May 13: vs. Wisconsin Heights, 5 pm

May 14: Triangular with Dodgeland and Randolph at Dodgeland, 9 am

--

TRACK

Bold denotes a home meet

Italics denote a Capitol Conference meet

-

Apr. 5: Fall River Invitational, 4 pm

Apr. 7: Maryville Invitational, 3:30 pm

Apr. 12: Waterloo Invitational, 4:15 pm

Apr. 19: Cambridge Invitational, 4:15 pm

Apr. 22: Beaver Dam Invitational, 4 pm

Apr. 26: Lodi Invitational, 4:15 pm

Apr. 29: Pardeeville Invitational, 4 pm

May 3: Belleville Invitational, 4:15 pm

May 5: Waterloo Invitational, 4 pm

May 13: Invitational at Belleville Sports Complex, 4:15 pm

May 17: Capitol Conference meet at Lodi High School, 3 pm

May 23: WIAA Regionals at Princeton High School

May 26: WIAA sectionals at Cambridge High School

