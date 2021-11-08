On Saturday, Oct. 23, both the Marshall and Waterloo cross country squads competed in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) sectionals. While neither scored the necessary points to advance as a team and no individuals continued on either, it was a solid punctuation to the year for both sides.
Marshall’s sectional was hosted by Albany High School at the Fred Baertschi Memorial Cross Country Course.
On the boys side, sophomore Jaxon Hornby was outstanding. He finished in 14th place overall, the highest Marshall finisher, with a time of 18:22.0. Outside of Hornby, the Cardinals struggled to put together low scores. The only other runner to finish in the top 50 was senior Justin Grady, who’s time of 19:14.2 earned him 32nd place.
Sophomore Huston Siedschlag was next for Marshall in 76th with a time of 21:15.4, followed closely by freshman Mitchell Pletcher in 78th with his time of 21:20.6. Freshman Daniel Nickel and sophomore Miles Zimmerman closed things out for the Cardinals by finishing 92nd and 94th, respectively.
In all, Marshall scored 260 team points, finished 10th overall. Boscobel won the sectional with a team score of 69.
Things didn’t go much better on the girls side. With only three runners, the Cardinals would not be able to advance as a team and had no team score. The only way to advance was as an individual.
Freshman Emma Hellenbrand was the top finisher for Marshall, claiming 46th place with a time of 23:54.0. Next was senior Brynn Frank in 65th with a time of 26:09.6. To round things out, sophomore Isabella Hellenbrand took 74th place with her time of 27:30.0.
As for Waterloo, the Pirates were running at a sectional hosted by the Prairie School. Things didn’t go well as Waterloo finished 14th out of 15 competing schools.
Freshman Harrison Schaefer was the fastest Pirate on the day, claiming 60th with a time of 20:23.8. A pair of Pirates crossed the finish line next as junior Matteo Cefalu and Sam Billingsley finished nearly in unison. Cefalu took 73rd place with his time of 21:13.1, followed closely by Billingsley in 74th with a time of 21:15.1.
Not far behind those two was senior Gustavo Tamayo in 79th with his time of 21:31.7. Sophomore Cameron Tschanz wrapped things up for the Pirates with his time of 21:46.1, finishing 83rd.
Ozuakee won the event with a team score of 51, followed closely by Brookfield Academy in 2nd with 59. Horicon rounded out the podium with a team score of 119.
For the girls, Waterloo narrowly missed having a top 50 finisher. Junior Maddelyn Webster finished 51st with her time of 25:34.9. Freshman Corryn Retzloff claimed 66th place with a time of 28:15.9.
A minute later, freshman Sydney Gordon claimed 75th place with her time of 29:55.1. She was followed closely by teammate Alisa Sheshina in 77th with a time of 30:59.9.
The Pirates finished 11th out of 12 teams with a team score of 299. Catholic Central won the sectional with a team score of 47. In 2nd was Brookfield Academy with 59 and Ozuakee took 3rd with 62.
The performance brought an end to the cross country seasons for both Marshall and Waterloo. But, with plenty of underclassmen finishing with good times, there’s reason to hope for improvement next season.