The Waterloo Pirates football team is undefeated through two games for the first time in five years. This special group of Pirates, spearheaded by All-Star running back Eugene Wolff and outstanding linemen on both sides of the ball, crushed Westfield 40-0 Friday night to cap an impressive out-of-conference slate.
“Our kids have put in the work,” Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell said. “We’re stronger than we’ve ever been. We’ve seen that for the first two weeks, we’ve been physically stronger than our opponents. The weight room gives you a chance to win. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but it gives you a chance. Our kids are seeing that. As long as we’re better than or equal to teams up front, with number 22 running behind them, we’ll be ok.”
Wolff, the number 22 Frisell mentioned, did it all for the Pirates. After the Waterloo defense forced the Pioneers into a punting situation on their first offensive possession, Wolff blew past the protection and blocked the punt. Waterloo would squander the good field position with a bobbled handoff on 4th & 1, resulting in a turnover on downs. Luckily for the Pirates, Wolff was just getting started with his influence on the game’s outcome.
Westfield successfully punted on its next possession after sophomore linebacker Trevor Firari terrorized the Pioneers’ quarterback with two sacks. Wolff wasted no time, taking the first handoff of the possession 73 yards for a Waterloo touchdown, bullying Westfield defenders the entire way down the field. The 2-point conversion would fail, leaving the Pirates with a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The woes for Westfield quarterback Kashton Kangas were far from over. The junior was pummeled all night behind a porous offensive line. Protection schemes broke down routinely as Waterloo defensive lineman Maximos Besl brought the quarterback down time after time after time. No amount of motion, play action, or other forms of trickery could save Kangas. The Pioneers spent most of their offensive possessions behind the sticks.
As Westfield was overwhelmed offensively, Waterloo only grew stronger. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush really started to find his footing in the second quarter. He started the quarter with a simple swing pass out to Ryan Sturgill. The sophomore blazed past his defender and carried the ball 54 yards. After a few backwards plays thanks to an attempt at a hurry-up offense, Hush calmed down and lobbed a 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Benny Marshall on 4th and 18. The improbable score boosted the Waterloo lead to 14-0.
Wolf nearly sunk another dagger into the Pioneer defense when he took the first handoff of Waterloo’s next possession 83 yards to the house, but the play was called back due to a holding call. The disgruntled Pirates would later shoot off a terrible punt which gave Westfield the ball on the Waterloo 35 yard line, but the Waterloo defense was still far too overwhelming, forcing a turnover on downs in just four plays.
Hush continued his breakout game with more help from his receivers. This time, it was Firari who caught a short pass in the flats then erupted for 42 yards into the endzone. The play came on 4th & 5, further demonstrating Hush’s improving pocket presence and the coaching staff’s trust in his arm. Waterloo led 22-0 with two minutes left in the first half.
“We really needed that from Cal tonight,” Frisell said of his quarterback. “As a sophomore quarterback, we didn’t do a whole lot through him in the first week. We just let him get his feet wet. We told him he’d have to throw the ball a little more this week. Cal did a really nice job. He made some nice throws.”
Westfield made one last push for the endzone before halftime, but Besl came up with a huge sack on 3rd down, and the Pioneers chose to let the clock run out.
Waterloo started with possession in the second half and did what it did best. It put the ball in Wolff’s hands. He didn’t disappoint, grabbing a 1st down on 4th & 3 with a 17 yard scamper. He’d deliver the Pirates to the 1 yard line with another big run, then was rewarded for his efforts with an easy 1-yard touchdown dive. The extra point failed, but Waterloo still held a commanding 28-0 with no signs of slowing.
Wolff wasn’t the only Pirate to score on the ground that evening, either. Sophomore receiver Ryan Sturgill took a sweep handoff and scored from the 2-yard line the following possession, ballooning the Waterloo lead to 34-0.
For good measure, though, Wolff would drive the nail into the coffin on the ensuing Waterloo possession. He erupted from the backfield for his second touchdown run of exactly 73 yards, leaving Pioneer defenders in his dust. His long scamper improved the Pirate advantage to 40-0. Westfield couldn’t muster points, even against Waterloo’s second string defense. A sack from sophomore Jon Sampo with time winding down sealed the shutout for the Pirate defense.
Waterloo will try to ride this momentum into next week’s Eastern Suburban Conference opener on the road against Markesan next Friday. The Hornets also enter the game a perfect 2-0 after beating Manawa in week one 30-14 and Laconia 14-8 in week 2. Frisell believes he has a special group of players that can reach exceptional heights.
“We have a lot of kids that have played a lot of football coming through the youth ranks,” Frisell said. “They’re more experienced than any team we’ve had (in my three years). You can see that they know the finer points of football. There’s more talent. We have some players that have put in the work.”