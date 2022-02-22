In the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 20, the regional pairings for the WIAA boys basketball state tournament were announced. Both Marshall and Waterloo will participate in Sectional 3 of Division 4. Let’s see how they earned their seeds and who they’ll be facing.
No. 3 seed Marshall Cardinals
The Cardinals earned the No. 3 seed in the sectional thanks to a 17-6 record overall and a 5-4 mark in conference play. Marshall won its first 10 games of the season before having the winning streak broken by one of Division 5’s best teams, Randolph.
After an adjustment period to the conference slate, the Cardinals launched into a 6-game win streak before losing their two most recent games vs. Belleville and at New Glarus. They’ll close the season at home against Waterloo on Tursday, Feb. 24.
The Cardinal’s 4-headed scoring monster of seniors Craig Ward, Reid Truschinski, Michael Lutz, and Cole Denniston is truly terrifying when all parts are firing on all cylinders. Denniston has battled ankle injuries for stretches of the season. Marshall will need him at 100% to make a deep playoff push.
Marshall’s strong performance in the regular season has earned it a bye in the first round of the tournament. After the break, Marshall will host the winner of No. 6 seed Brodhead and No. 11 seed Parkview on Friday, March 4th. The Cardinals have not faced either team this season.
No. 12 seed Waterloo Pirates
The Pirates assume the lowest seed in their portion of Sectional 3 after accumulating a regular season record of 3-19 through this portion of the season. All three wins came in non-conference play as Waterloo sits at a 0-9 conference mark with only Marshall remaining on the schedule.
The brightest portion of Waterloo’s season came in mid February. Waterloo started the promising week by securing its third win of the season, a 66-47 home victory over Parkview. The Pirates followed that op with an incredible effort against New Glarus two days later. The Glarner Knights, currently tied for 2nd in the conference standings, could never quite shake the Pirates. New Glarus held on for a tight 52-48 win, but it was a great effort for Waterloo.
Waterloo is led in scoring by senior volume scorer Eugene Wolff, who’s averaging 15 points per game. While Wolff has been a steady scorer all season, the Pirates have seen some big strides from others. Sophomore Benny Marshall has shown flashes as the next go-to scorer for the Pirates, displaying above-average ball handling skills for his height coupled with a smooth jumper.
Junior Cooper Setz is also picking up his play at the perfect time. The guard has found his stroke from behind the arc. He reliably knocks down one or two triples a game. Along with steady scoring and rebounding efforts from senior Ian Ritter, the Pirates have options both defensively and offensively.
As the No. 12 seed, the Pirates will travel to New Glarus in the first round on Tuesday, Mar. 1. Outside of the close game between the Pirates and Glarner Knights on Feb. 10, New Glarus beat Waterloo 73-54 on Jan. 18.