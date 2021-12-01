Dec. 2 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

Calling all writers! Do you have a book or writing project that you started or want to start? Do you have a story to share or just want to sit back and listen? Join the Karl Junginger Memorial Library writing group to help reach your goal. All genres and writing levels welcome. The first meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the library.
Letters to SantaMail your letters to Santa at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library until Saturday, Dec. 18. A North Pole mailbox is available for children to drop off their letters and lists. Envelopes and special stationary are available at the library. Letters with return addresses will receive replies.
Crossing BridgesThe Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people who have mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually and will be weekly on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or (608) 232-3400 ext. 115.
Medicare EnrollmentThe Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging Disability Resource Center at 920-674-8734 and are expected to fill quickly. No walk-ins.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry openThe Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.