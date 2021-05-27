BELLEVILLE — Winning pitcher Blake Huebner had three hits and scored twice to lead Waterloo’s baseball team to a 70-3 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday.
Waterloo (5-9, 3-3 in conference) snapped a 2-2 with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth and snapped a five-game losing streak in the process. Cooper Setz added three hits for the Pirates. Owen Haseleu drove in two runs.
Huebner allowed three earned runs on four his with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings. Brody Tschanz threw two scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out four with no walks.
WATERLOO 7, BELLEVILLE 3
Waterloo*101*023*0*—*7*12*2
Belleville*110*010*0*—*3*5*0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (W; 5-4-3-3-6-3), Tschanz (2-1-0-0-4-0); B: Syse (L; 5-10-4-4-6-3),; Keyes (0-1-3-3-0-2), DeSmet (2-1-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 3x3, Setz 3x5, Unzueta 2x3; B: Downing (2B).