Ladies golf is now in “full swing” for the summer. On Tuesday, June 7, the 18-hole golfers had a shotgun start. The play of the day was to take each golfer’s gross and subtract their putts.
There were three flight winners including April Mickelson with low gross and low putts, Joyce Gehler low gross and Wendy Lehr low putts, and Denise Lind with low gross and Marlene Lee low putts. Although there were no birdies, there were three sunken approaches by Char Cederberg, Betty Litscher and Sue Repyak.
The 9-hole golfers jumped on the back nine this week. In Flight 1 Virginia Newcomb took low net and split low putts with June Schuler. In Flight 2 Gina Eggert had low net and low putts, second in the flight was a tie between Pat Gahan and Sue Adas, second in Flight 2 low putts went to Sue Adas.
Third place was taken by Lora Kautzer with Jane Spindler snagging low putts. Flight 3 was captured by Chris Gardenier. She also split low putts with Mary Heynis. Gina Eggert was on fire this week with two sunken approaches on #17 and #18. Lora Kautzer also holed a sunken approach on #18.
Betty Litscher took first place in bridge this week. In second was Virginia Newcomb. Ann Lucas was third and Sarah Baird was fourth.
Euchre was back in action this week with the following results: 1. Bernadine Christensen, 2. (tie) Pat New & Cindy Hartman, 4. Carol Zimbric and 5. Jinx Caucutt.