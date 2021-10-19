The Marshall volleyball team showed some exceptional fight in the last week of the regular season, giving reason for some optimism heading into the postseason. The Cardinals lost to both Cambridge (2-3) and New Glarus (1-3), but showed signs of improvement and perseverance that will come in handy in the playoffs.
The game against New Glarus, which finished 3rd in the Capitol — South standings this season with a 6-4 record, was particularly impressive. The Knights were much taller than the Cardinals. Usually the shortest Knight on the court was around 5’10”. Undaunted, the Cardinals put up a tremendous effort, posting set scores of 21-25, 24-26, 25-21, and 17-25. Excluding the last set where Marshall simply ran out of gas, it had a chance to win any of the sets on the day against a quality team.
“Our girls really want to win,” Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. “They’re always ready to go. A few mental mistakes here and there are usually the difference between a win and a loss. It’s unfortunate, but they continue to play awesome.”
Marshall’s inspired play will need to continue this week. It opens postseason play on the road. Marshall, which earned a No. 9 seed, will travel to Winnebago Lutheran Academy (near Fond du Lac) Tuesday, Oct. 19 for the first round of sectionals.
The Vikings enter the game as a No. 8 seed. They posted an overall record of 15-11 this season and finished fourth in the Flyway Conference with a record of 4-3. The winner of that game has the daunting task of advancing to face the No. 1 overall seed for the regional, Lake County Lutheran.
The Lightning are not only the No. 1 seed, but also the No. 2 team in all of Division 3. They went 32-7 in the regular season and will be a tall task to answer for whoever wins between Marshall and Winnebago Lutheran.