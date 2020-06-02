marshall
Unruh named Madison West coach
Anna Unruh, a 2013 graduate of Marshall, has been named the head girls track and field coach at Madison West High School.
Unruh competed in track and field both at Marshall and UW-Whitewater as a hurdler.
Unruh replaces Casey Green, who took on the position of director of cross country and track and field at Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa.
Waterloo
McKays open HTL play with Merchants
The Waterloo McKays Home Talent League baseball team will open Sunday League Southeast Section play with a home game on Saturday, July 4 against the Stoughton Merchants. Gametime is 2 p.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
The game will be part of Waterloo’s Fourth of July Celebration.
The McKays will play an abbreviated HTL schedule in 2020, facing every team in the Southeast one time.
