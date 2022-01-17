On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Capitol - South conference wrestling quads took place at Marshall High School. Four squads, Marshall, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Sugar River, participated for conference bragging rights. Waterloo would emerge victorious, winning against all three opponents on the day.
Waterloo kicked off the day's competition against Sugar River while Marshall started with Cambridge.
The Pirates took an early lead thanks to forfeit wins in 182 lbs., 220 lbs., 120 lbs., 145 lbs., and 160 lbs. As for the actual wrestling, Waterloo put on some nice performances as well. Senior Max Besl, wrestling in the 285 lbs. weight class, started what would turn out to be a very productive day by pinning Isaac Erb in 1:10 to score six points for Waterloo. Besl would be Waterloo's only pin against Sugar River.
The Pirates' two other wins came via decision. In the 152 lbs. weight class, sophomore Ryan Sturgill had a tremendous battle with Avery Lettman. He would emerge with a 7-5 victory and three points for Waterloo. Perhaps the best match of the early portion of the meet was Waterloo junior Nate Broderick against Sugar River's Matthew Loshaw. The match went into overtime tied at eight points each. Broderick came up clutch, securing a takedown for a 10-8 sudden victory.
The combined efforts from the Pirates earned Waterloo a 42-30 team victory.
As for Marshall, Cambridge proved to be a worthy adversary. Regardless, the Cardinals wrestled hard, securing a 35-30 team victory. Marshall only got six points via forfeit, in the 145 lbs. weight class. The Cardinals would have to earn the rest of their points.
Freshman Turner Cobb got the winning started for Marshall in the 182 lbs. weight class. He was consistent and sound against Maverick Slaven, earning an 8-0 major decision win to earn four points. Junior Grany Chadwick kept the winning rolling in the 220 lbs. weight class, picking up three points with a 9-6 decision win over Gunnar Sperle.
The Cardinals followed that up with three straight pins. Tucker Cobb (120 lbs.) landed his in 1:14, Tyler Petersen (126 lbs.) took exactly two minutes, and Remington Braun (132 lbs.) fought to earn his pin in 4:49.
Junior Drew Johnson closed out the day in resounding fashion for the Cardinals. Wrestling in the 138 lbs. weight class, he looked strong for the entirety of his match, getting a 12-1 major decision to bring home four more points for Marshall.
The following round of matches pitted rivals Waterloo and Marshall against each other. It was a great battle, ending with Waterloo taking home a 48-27 team victory.
Waterloo picked up plenty of points via forfeit, including the 195 lbs., 106 lbs., 152 lbs., 160 lbs., 170 lbs., and 182 lbs., weight classes. It was Max Besl that set the tone for the Pirates, looking dominant with a pin against Chadwick in 0:52.
Marshall rebounded with another trio of pins as Tucker Cobb (120 lbs.), Tyler Petersen (126 lbs.), and Drew Johnson (132 lbs.) all managed to get six points. The Cardinals kept up the winning ways in the 138 lbs. weight class as sophomore Kody Finke score a 6-0 decision win over Nate Broderick.
In the 145 lbs. weight class, Waterloo had its revenge. Junior Jacob Soter scored a pin against Marshall senior Kasey Finke in 0:22.
Waterloo closed the day out against Cambridge. There, the Pirates sealed their victory of the day with a 48-30 team victory. The Pirates earned forfeit points in the 113 lbs., 145 lbs., and 182 lbs. weight classes.
Max Besl secured a pin against Isaac Faist in just 0:05 to start Waterloo off with six points. The trend of pinning opponents persisted for Waterloo. Ryan Fugate kept the pin party going as he got the best of Thomas Peterson in 1:10. Xavier Besl joined in on the fun as well, pinning Conner Tarras in 3:05 in the 126 lbs. weight class.
Nate Broderick kept the trend rolling, pinning Tyce Bettenhausen in the 138 lbs. weight class in 0:34. Jacob Soter earned Waterloo's last pin and win of the evening, pinning Ivan Sopkovich in 1:43.
With not many meets left before the WIAA playoffs begin, the quad served as a valuable learning experience for both Marshall and Waterloo.
Next up for Waterloo, it will host Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Jan. 20. As for Marshall, the Cardinals have a home dual with Pardeeville on Tuesday, Jan. 18.