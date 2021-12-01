Worship Dec. 2-Dec. 9 Waterloo and Marshall Worship Dec 1, 2021 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NON-DENOMINATIONAL New Crossing Church686 Progress Way, Sun Prairie608-834-8288office@newcrossing.orgwww.newcrossing.orgPastor Craig RobertsonSermons and services available online.CATHOLIC Holy Family ParishMarshall/Waterloo120 S. Beebe St., Marshall205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo(920) 478-2032www.holyfamily.infoRev. Jorge MiramontesServices streaming on the church’s YouTube channel.Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)Friday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Saturday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)4 p.m. — Vigil Mass (Marshall)Sunday9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)Monday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo Chapel)Tuesday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)Wednesday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)LUTHERAN Holy Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)605 Madison St., Marshall(608) 655-4246www.holytrinity marshall.compastor@ holytrinity-marshall.comfacebook.com/ holytrinity lutheranchurchwiSunday10 a.m. Sunday School10 a.m. Communion WorshipTuesday7:30 p.m. AA MeetingWednesday5 p.m. Confirmation class6:30 p.m. Communion WorshipSt. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA)226 E. Madison St., Waterloo(920) 478-2570www.stpaulswaterloo.comStPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.comInterim Pastor: Rev. Robert MobergSunday9 a.m. – WorshipServices will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.St. John Evangelical Lutheran413 E. Madison St., Waterloo (920) 478-2707www.stjohnwaterloo.comRev. Jim AdomeitRev. Chris EsmayThursday7 p.m. Bible ClassSunday8 a.m. Worship9:15 a.m. Bible Class, Sunday School10:30 a.m. Worship, K-8 SingMonday7 p.m. WorshipTuesday10 a.m. Bible ClassThursday9 a.m. WorshipSt. Paul Lutheran (WELS)204 Deerfield Road, Marshall(608) 655-4179www.stpaulmarshall.comInterim Pastor Don SchultzSunday9 a.m. Worship10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade10 a.m. Adult Bible ClassMETHODIST Waterloo United MethodistPastor Heidi Loomis318 Williams St., Marshall(608) 655-3932www.marshallumc.com348 W. Madison St.Waterloo, WI 53594(920) 478-2520www.umcwaterloo.orgSunday7 a.m. – Service posted on FacebookWednesday4 p.m. – Prayer Service posted on Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dane County mask order nullifies exceptions in Marshall school mask mandate Watertown teen found guilty of possessing child porn ‘No one is satisfied’ with Marshall school report cards Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors gears up for more traditional distribution Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!