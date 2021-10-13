Henning clarifies controversy around mask mandate

The debate over mask-wearing took a turn into the Waterloo School District recently, which set off a cascade of complaints and fury toward the school board and even Superintendent Brian Henning.
As the dust had settled after the most recent mask mandate in the district that was struck down Sept. 30, it appeared that anxiety around masks and the pandemic – along with the abrupt decision to require face coverings – caused what amounted to a breakdown in communication.
“Hopefully we can focus on what we can do to help kids succeed, and we’ve kind of gotten away from that in the last year and a half with all that has gone on,” Henning said.
The chain of events regarding the controversy started last month when calls went to county epidemiologist Shamroz Bakvani regarding individuals entering district buildings despite being confirmed positive or a close contact. Bakvani communicated with Henning regarding what he was being told, which led to the mask mandate.
The mandate was announced Sept. 16 to start the following day, which just so happened to be the first day of a scheduled vacation for Henning.
“It was coincidental,” Henning said.
While Henning was gone, fingers were pointed in different directions over the decision. There was conjecture throughout the community over whether it was directed by Henning, the school board or the Jefferson County Health Department.
It was later confirmed that Henning issued the mandate.
During the time of Henning’s vacation, district parents demanded a special school board meeting for clarification on why the decision was made, who made the decision and to air grievances about it being issued in the first place.
As days went by prior to the special Sept. 30 meeting, tension rose and even more blame was thrown around, both to Henning and the school board. Once a special school board meeting was called for Sept. 30, anger poured out into the meeting. Accusations flowed toward the board that its members somehow made the mandate behind closed doors not in the confines of a public meeting. There were even threats for finding opponents to school board members who have terms expiring.
During that meeting, Nancy Thompson, the board president, said she didn’t know about the mandate initially. She referenced a chain of emails at the meeting that she had with Henning on Sept. 16. In that chain of emails, she asked for confirmation that a memo would be sent out informing parents of the mandate and Henning confirmed there would be one.
Thompson was grilled by meeting attendees about why a special meeting wasn’t called prior to Sept. 30.
“We wanted to wait for Brian to come back,” said Thompson, adding that she wanted to make sure both the board and Henning could add clarification as needed at a special meeting.
The problem that the Waterloo School District, along with other districts throughout the country, face right now is there is still debate on how to handle the disease and how to be proactive against surges because it is still relatively new. COVID-19 surfaced in the U.S. just a year-and-a-half ago, and transmission has fluctuated since then, including some recent surges.
Henning indicated that it’s hard to pinpoint a magic number of positive cases for a specific benchmark for a mask mandate to be enacted. He likened mask mandates and other COVID-19 policies to the common snow day because of the unpredictability of everything and being forced to predict the future.
“All the years we’ve been calling snow days, people have been asking, ‘What’s the criteria?’ The night before we have a snow day, the weather people on the news will say there will be bad weather and it’s not always the case. Sometimes it’s just fine,” Henning said. “It’s more a feel and art than science. It’s the same way we react to COVID. You can find multiple reasons why to call a snow day and you can find multiple reasons to call a mandate. There is not as much data out there (about COVID) so you have to work through it.”
The district had a mask mandate throughout the duration of the 2020-21 school year. Three cases in a building were the threshold for a closure, which each had at some point during the school year.
“We’ve looked at the Harvard study and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) which are all valuable, but nothing looking at specific local trends,” Henning said. “Jefferson County was at red (critically high transmission) at one time and we had no cases in the district.”
Referenced multiple times by some parents during public comments at the Sept. 30 School Board meeting was an article in an online publication in which Henning was characterized as “anti-mask at the start of the school year,” which was in contradiction of statements Henning made. Henning recommended making masks optional and allowing for families and staff members to decide whether to wear masks, which was ultimately approved by the school board at the start of the school year.
“No, not at all (am I anti-mask). I’m very much for doing whatever we need to do for students,” Henning said. “The dilemma that us superintendents have is sometimes we let personal beliefs trickle into our decisions. We need to make decisions based on what the community wants.
“I believe in the science and that it helps to mask. We can argue the percentages on how much they help.”
When the decision was made by the district and the board to make masks optional, it was stressed by both Henning and board members that conditions may change to the point mask-wearing may need to be considered again at some point.
At the special meeting, the board approved striking down the mandate. With that also came the approval that if Henning were to decide a mask mandate was needed in the future, he would need to inform the school board and the board would need to meet within 72 hours to ratify or deny the mandate.