The Marshall Cardinals football team started its season in commanding fashion, punishing out of conference opponent Fall River/Rio 42-15. This was the Cardinals’ first home game since 2019. Marshall played every game last season on the road as to abide by Dane county’s COVID-19 guidelines. It was a warm welcome home. Raucous fans welcomed Marshall back with constant cheers. The team rewarded its fans with an impressive offensive showcase.
Before the season started, it was evident senior quarterback Craig Ward would have to step up his play. As a junior, he threw just seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. On Friday night, however, it was obvious the signal caller had taken a monstrous step forward. Ward threw for four touchdowns in the game, absolutely dicing the opposition.
The inaugural touchdown of the season came courtesy of Ward’s arm, a dump to the flats that 2020 1st team All-Conference senior receiver Canon Siedschlag took to the house from about 15 yards out. Ward and Siedschlag would connect for another touchdown a possession later, a deep bomb on a post route that Siedschlag caught in stride.
In the second half, Ward decided to get his other 1st team All-Conference receiver, senior Cole Denniston, involved in the passing touchdown barrage. Ward dotted a pass to Denniston in the corner of the endzone. Finally, Ward found Collin Petersen midway through the third quarter on a simple out route, but Petersen made a great play and ran the ball in for a touchdown.
“We saw some things we could attack through the air on film,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said. “People like to assume that because we’re an option team, we can’t throw the football. We work on it plenty. We have two 1st team All-Conference receivers and Craig’s been doing this for three years. We can definitely do it. Coming into the season, we had a plan to throw it more.”
While Ward and the Cardinal offense carved up the Rebels, the defense took a drive or two to get settled. On its opening possession, Fall River/Rio was running the ball with little opposition. Chunk plays of 5-7 yards became commonplace. Sure, Marshall was supposed to be great in pass defense this season, but would run defense lag behind? That question was answered as the first quarter dragged on. Marshall settled in and tightened its grip. Now, even the pitch plays Fall River/Rio relied on for offensive production were getting slammed in the backfield.
“We didn’t really change a lot,” Kleinehinz said. “I think our kids just needed to get used to the pace of play. They’re very well-coached up front. It’s tough for us to mimic that game speed in practice. I think it just took our guys a little bit to get used to it. Once they did, they settled in just fine.”
With the running game failing, the Rebels were forced to pass more. Now, Marshall’s defensive strength could shine. It started with Ward, who doubles as the team’s free safety. Fall River/Rio’s quarterback Matthew Miller was forced to heave up a prayer into double coverage after he was flushed from the pocket on third down. Ward established great position in front of the receiver and made the easy interception.
Fall River/Rio was able to muster a drive towards the end of the second half, benefitting from some offsides jumps from the Marshall defensive line and a questionable pass interference call. Knocking on the door on third down from the five yard line, the Marshall secondary stepped up. Denniston, who doubles as the team’s starting cornerback as well as wide receiver, tracked an overthrow on a fade route and made an acrobatic grab, barely scraping a foot in bounds as he kept the Rebels scoreless for the first half.
The Rebels never got a chance to build off of the momentum garnered at the end of the first half as it took just one play for them to fumble the ball back to the Cardinals. Already riding a comfortable 20-0 first half lead, Kleinheinz let his starters tack on two more insurance touchdowns to bring the score to 34-0 before he let the junior varsity in to get some snaps.
Fall River/Rio was able to get its running game going again against the second team defense as Miller ran in two scores for the Rebels in the final quarter. But, the deficit was far too great.
While there were moments youth and rust from the summer shone through, Marshall looked polished for the first game of the season. An unexpected passing barrage from a triple option team certainly took the Rebels by surprise. That’s what Kleinheinz likes to see. He knows he’s coaching far more than a one-dimensional squad.
“The running game opens up the pass game and the passing game opens up the run game,” Kleinheinz said. “It’s nice to be a two-headed monster like that. We’re very fortunate to have the weapons that we have.”
Next week, the Cardinals travel south to take on Black Hawk/Warren (IL). The Warriors are the reigning Division 7 champions, and will be a great out of conference test for the Cardinals before they kick off Eastern Suburban Conference play. Black Hawk/Warren won its first game, 20-13, over Westby.
“There’s a lot of positives to take away from today,” Kleinheinz said. “We’ll obviously make some corrections in film. We have to keep our composure. We’re going to see a really good football team next week and we’re excited about it. You have to play good teams to get better, and we’re looking forward to doing just that.”