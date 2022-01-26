Jan. 27 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is in need of volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals for a few hours at a time. Those interested can contact Paula at pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Oak Hill Cemetery Association Meeting
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. It will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library.
Crossing Bridges
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people with mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or 608-232-3400 ext. 115.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.