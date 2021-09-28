Waterloo woman dives into history through reenactments

Rita Dow is a time traveler.
Dow, who lives in Waterloo, has been participating in historical reenactments for more than two decades.
Her family was first invited to participate in a Civil War reenactment in Boscobel about 25 years ago.
“Basically, when you’re reenacting, you’re all of a sudden going from 2000-something to 1860,” Dow said. “Everything appears in period, and we just fell in love with it.”
When they first began reenacting, Dow’s husband portrayed a Union solider. Now, he stays back in camp to keep an eye on everyone’s belongings, prepare ammunition for the fighting soldiers and clean the weapons.
Dow and her three daughters would enjoy staying in camp to cook and clean.
Everything in a historical reenactment is period accurate. In the mornings, Dow’s husband would cook bacon on 1840s cooking wear. Later, the family would use the bacon grease to fry potatoes for lunch.
The authenticity is an important aspect of reenactments.
“It made it very special to be camping, eating campfire food using the period silverware,” Dow said. “My daughters would ask what it was like camping with modern things, and all I could say was, ‘I don’t know.’”
Period accurate camping gear and kitchen ware are key parts in a historical reenactment, but so are the clothing items worn by each participant.
Styles vary from each reenactment.
If Dow is portraying a lady walking around town, she would wear a dress with a hoop.
“It was very important to show your social status,” Dow said.
That meant wearing the absolute best dress one has.
Sometimes, Dow might be “at home” in the camp cleaning and cooking. Her style for that day would consist of a work dress without a hoop.
Participating in historical reenactments is also expensive. From the travel costs to investing in period outfits, one could spend hundreds of dollars on one event.
Dow began to make her and her daughters’ period accurate dresses.
“There are bargains to be had,” Dow said.
She had to research how to make Civil War era dresses. From there, she bought reproduction fabric, which include cotton, linen, silk and wool for that time and fitted the material to her girls.
But it’s not all easy.
“You can’t just get the measurements and make it up,” Dow said. “You try it on as you go.”
Her youngest daughter was in kindergarten when the family began participating in reenactments.
“It was difficult, because the kept growing every year,” Dow added.
Dow believes she’s made anywhere from 30-50 dresses, all for different time periods. And while her daughters have grown up and moved away, Dow still participates in reenactments around the state.
Dow is a retired teacher who taught Spanish for 30 years at UW-Whitewater, UW-Madison, Marquette University, Cambridge Middle School and Sun Prairie High School.
Her desire to educate transfers over into her reenactments.
“I’ve always been very interested and passionate about history,” Dow said. “I guess I would describe myself as a time traveler with an educational purpose.”
Dow is a member of History Echoes, a group of about six people who all love being in historical reenactments and presentations. And while she hasn’t been a member of History Echoes for long, she enjoys the warm and exciting atmosphere of the group.
The group is “open to doing multiple time periods,” Dow said.
Most groups tend to stick to one specific time in history; History Echoes covers all kinds of historical periods.
Dow herself has portrayed women in Civil War, World War I and II, the Prohibition era, Women’s Suffrage in the 1910s and French and Indian War era reenactments. But out of all the time periods she’s covered, Dow focuses on the roles of women throughout the whole of history.
“[I] kind of went from studying history to living history,” Dow said.
At Midway Village Museum in Rockford, Ill., the theme this year is the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. History Echoes went down for a weekend, and Dow portrayed Elizabeth “Betty” McIntosh.
McIntosh was a journalist living in Honolulu during the Pearl Harbor attack. The article she wrote describing the events of the terror-filled day wasn’t published because it was “too graphic.” McIntosh would later become a part of the Office of Strategic Service to intercept and change Japanese transmissions.
But Dow didn’t just explain McIntosh’s life; Dow portrayed her life in the first person.
“I try to portray a specific person because it makes it more interesting for the visitors when I talk in the first person,” Dow said.
Dow has family ties to World War II. Her father, who graduated from Watertown High School in 1946, was a World War II era veteran. He served in occupied Japan from 1946-1948 delivering mail.
Dow’s father had no driver’s license and no weapons. The army assigned him a jeep driver so he could do his job.
“That holds a special place in my heart when I do World War II reenactments, is [my dad’s] connection to Japan,” Dow said.
Dow believes that women tend to be underappreciated for their contributions to war life.
“[Women’s] stories are forgotten over time,” Dow said. “Women have played an important role in history, so let’s not forget about it.”
Dow believes it’s crucial to keep their stories alive for not only the stories themselves, but for educating the next generations.
To her, education is the most significant part of participating in historical reenactments.
“It’s education for me as the reenactor first, and my role is to pass on accurate information to the visitors,” Dow said.
Dow understands that historical reenactments aren’t some people’s cup of tea. But, the efforts her and the other reenactors put into every event are worth it.
“If you don’t know your history, you really don’t know who you are,” Dow said. “To better understand where we are today as a county, we need to know and understand what path brought us here.”