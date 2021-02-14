WAUSAU
Everything about this year’s WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament was different. It was moved up two weeks and the venue changed from the Kohl Center in Madison to Wausau East High School.
But that didn’t make it any less special for Waterloo prep wrestlers Juan Alonso (126) and Trevor Firari.
“We tried to make it feel like the typical state tournament,” Waterloo coach Thurston Schuster said. “It is not as big a venue as the Kohl Center, but that gave our guys a more comfortable feel wrestling in a gym instead of a big building.”
Both Pirate wrestlers hit the mat this past Saturday and lost both of their matches. Schuster was pleased with the effort of both.
“We took it as a great opportunity to wrestle some of the best kids in the state, unfortunately we were not able to get the results we wanted,” Schuster said.
Alonso, a senior, was making his seconds straight trip the state tournament.
“Juan has only been wrestling since the eighth grade, so it is a pretty big accomplishment to qualify for state twice,” Schuster said.
In the first round, Alonso, who is ranked sixth, squared off against third-ranked Tate Flege of La Cross Aquinas. Flege turned him to his back in all three periods and eventually earned a fall with one second remaining in the match.
In the consolation round, Alonso took fifth-ranked Jericho Heiser of Schiocton to his back in the first 10 seconds of the match to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
Heiser returned the favor in the second period and led 7-5 entering the third, where he eventually earned the fall in 3:33.
“He was a little sloppy in his first match and ended up struggling,” Schuster said. “But in the second match, Juan came out aggressive and took the lead. We just ended up getting turned to our back.”
Alonso finished his final campaign at Waterloo with a record of 16-5.
Firari, a freshman, made his first appearance at the state tournament.
Firari had a tough opening round match, as the eighth-ranked wrestler took on two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Kole Marko of Saint Croix Falls.
Marko had two takedowns and three near falls points in the first period to grab all the momentum. He led 10-1 when he came away with a fall in 3:21.
Firari had a competitive match with sixth-ranked Max Sokolski of Bonduel in the second round.
Sokolski had takedowns in the second and third periods and led 5-1 entering the third. He added a take down and three nearfall points in the third before Firari tried to mount a late comeback. Firari recorded a late reversal but came up short 10-4.
“As a freshman it is good experience to be here,” Schuster said. “He got to see a lot of things that will help him down the road. I think the biggest thing is that he is undersized to wrestle at 152. He is probably closer to being a 138-pounder. He was giving up a lot of weight, but he was able to hang with most guys.”
Firari finished his first season as a Pirate with an 18-4 record.
“He has a lot of potential to be successful in the future,” Schuster said.
Though the season didn’t end like they would have liked, the 2020-2021 season was a very successful for the Pirates.
“We had a lot of firsts this season,” Schuster said. “We won our first regional title and our second conference title ever. This is my third year in the program, and we have improved every year. We have a nice group of leaders who have helped develop the younger guys. It was a really successful year and I’m really proud of all of the guys.”
Schuster is excited about the future of the program.
“It is awesome for us to get two kids at state and we hope to build on that,” Schuster said. “We have a lot of potential and I expect us to take another step up next season.”
