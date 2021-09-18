The football rivalry between the undefeated Marshall Cardinals and the 3-1 Waterloo Pirates didn’t disappoint Friday, Sept. 17 at Marshall High School. Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell has done an outstanding job turning the program around. Heading into the game, Waterloo had beaten Marshall just twice since 2010. Despite the progress Waterloo has made, Marshall kept its dominance of the series up with a 15-14 victory in a thriller.
“They’re super well coached,” Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz said of his rivals. “Dave (Frisell) and Thurston (Schuster) are tremendous. I can’t out-coach them. Tonight it just came down to the dudes. And our dudes made just enough plays tonight to win. They’re going to be a dangerous team in a year or two. They worked their tails off. A ton of credit to them. Our seniors just made a couple more plays.”
Penalties told the story of this matchup. Sure, the defenses played fantastic, but it’s easy to fly full-steam at the quarterback when it’s 2nd & 20.
The mental mistakes started early for the more inexperienced Waterloo team. After forcing a turnover on downs from Marshall’s offense to kick the game off, Waterloo was driving. Senior running back Eugene Wolff bit off a big chunk of yardage and it seemed the Pirates were rolling. False start. Move it back five yards. The possession stalled as the first quarter zipped to its end, tied at zero.
With the ball back again, Waterloo managed to get the ball into the redzone. But, Marshall senior defensive lineman Luis Bello flew in and recorded a huge sack on third down. With no established kicker, Frisell and his Pirates were forced to go for it. The gamble paid off as Waterloo sophomore quarterback Cal Hush rolled out to his right and found his favorite target this season, fellow sophomore Trevor Firari, for a score. Wolff ran in the 2-point conversion and Waterloo had a 8-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Marshall managed to nearly replicate Waterloo’s drive with its ensuing possession. The Cardinals were looking at a 4th & 5 situation from about the 15 yard line. Marshall quarterback Craig Ward took the snap, rolled to his right… and threw an interception to Waterloo sophomore corner Benny Marshall on the goalline. You could hear a pin drop in Marshall’s stadium as it seemed Waterloo would have a chance to take a two-score lead before halftime.
With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals held up on defense. They forced a quick 3-and-out from the Waterloo offense and forced it to punt. On the first play back on offense, Marshall struck. A simple gut run by sophomore Matthew Motl broke and the sophomore was off to the races, taking it 42 yards to the house. Senior running back Bryce Frank bowled into the endzone for the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 8 with 4:22 left in the first half.
A short kickoff gave Waterloo a great chance to respond before halftime, but penalties resurfaced. Two consecutive holding penalties proved to be too tall of a task as the Pirates quickly had to punt the ball away. The first half came to a close with the score tied at 8.
Mental mistakes persisted for the Pirates in the second half. Waterloo established a pretty solid drive out of the gates, thanks in large part to a great catch and run by Firari. But, on a broken play, Hush scrambled out to his left and was dragged down by Frank behind the line. The two exchanged some words and apparently Hush said too much as he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. The penalty put the Pirates way behind the sticks again and they were unable to overcome. Marshall’s defense held on 4th down and forced the turnover.
“It was really the difference in the game,” Frisell said. “All of a sudden we’d have 2nd and forever. You’re not going to do much with that. We’re very young, we’re going to make those mistakes. You can’t beat yourself. Sometimes, it’s not about winning the game. It’s about not losing it.”
While the Waterloo offense couldn’t stop self sabotaging, the defense was quite impressive. The potent Marshall offense struggled to get anything going. Waterloo’s defensive line looked impenetrable, and it forced another Marshall punt after gobbling up a few rushing attempts.
The ensuing Waterloo possession was doomed from the start as they committed a false start on first down. Another punt. Waterloo’s defense held firm for another punt, then the offense committed holding again on the next drive. I think you see the trend I’m trying to explain here. Waterloo simply couldn’t get out of its own way offensively even with a tremendous effort from its defense.
As the third quarter bled into the fourth, Waterloo looked like it was gaining some offensive momentum. Hush connected with sophomore Ryan Sturgill for a big gain, followed by a run up the gut from Wolff to convert on 4th down. Unfortunately, the mental mistakes were far from over.
As Hush was calling for motion, the center snapped the ball right past him. Hush scooped the ball up and darted backwards, trying to make a play. He coughed the ball up as he was being brought down, but the referees blew a premature whistle. Waterloo avoided giving the ball to Marshall, but faced an insurmountable 3rd & 40. Inevitably, Waterloo punted.
After hanging in there and battling all game, the Waterloo defense just seemed tired as Marshall took over on the next possession. Motl nearly broke off another long touchdown run but was brought down by his ankles near the Waterloo 30 yard line. A few plays later, Frank bounced a rush out to the left to set up 1st & goal. Frank would punctuate the possession by taking a pitch to the right three yards into the endzone. Frank would also kick the extra point, giving Marshall a 15-8 lead with just over six minutes left to play.
The Waterloo offense seemed cool and collected on the game-deciding drive. Wolff was a steadying hand, picking up yardage when the Pirates needed it most. Then, they struck. Hush hit Firari on a screen and the sophomore did the rest. He carried it 40 yards through the Marshall defense to score. Trailing 15-14 with no reliable kicker, the Pirates had to go for the 2-point conversion. The Pirates went with ‘ole reliable, a run up the gut from Wolff. He slipped a tackle from Bello, but Frank wrapped his legs up and brought him down behind the line. Miraculously, Marshall clung to the 15-14 lead with just over four minutes to play.
Reinvigorated, the Waterloo defense held firm once again. They forced a Marshall punt and gave the offense a shot. Now, it was Marshall’s turn for a mental mistake as punt gunner Canon Siedschlag ran into Benny Marshall as he attempted to field the punt. The Pirates would start at midfield.
With 32 seconds remaining and 3rd & 10 upcoming, the Pirates needed something to click. Just as they had done before, they rolled Hush out to his right. He launched a pass off of his back foot and was intercepted by Ward. Ballgame. Marshall would kneel out the clock and cling to the 15-14 win to stay perfect this season.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Frisell said of the fight from his team. “Two years ago, this was a really bad program. These kids have done everything we asked of them. They deserved better tonight. I can’t say enough about the fight, the togetherness, or the will to win from these kids. Just fantastic. Words can’t describe how proud I am of these kids.”
Now 5-0, Marshall gets a bit of a breather next week with a trip to Dodgeland. The Trojans are 0-5 this season. The only common opponent they share is Clinton. Marshall beat the Cougars 28-6. The Cougars beat the Trojans 55-6.
Waterloo drops to 3-2 with the heartbreaker of a loss. It, too, will play a winless team next week as the Pirates will host Palmyra-Eagle. The Panthers have been blown out by Westfield and Cambridge this season, both teams that the Pirates have handled with ease.