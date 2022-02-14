The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) 2022 state wrestling tournament kicked off on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Marshall wrestling squad traveled down to Mineral Point High school to compete in Regional IV of Sectional C in Division 3. The Cardinals found success there, sending four wrestlers on to the next round of the tournament. Let's see who made the cut.
Grant Chadwick, junior, 195 lbs.
Junior Grant Chadwick was Marshall's lone regional champion of the day, taking home 1st place in the 195 lbs. weight class. After a bye in the first round, Chadwick got off to a great start, pinning Ian Spoke of Waterloo in 3:04 to reach the championship match.
There, he met Cambridge's Gunnar Sperle. After a scoreless first period, Chadwick got to work, scoring six points to take a 6-0 lead. He tacked on two more points via a takedown in the third period to secure an 8-0 major decision win and a regional championship.
Tucker Cobb, sophomore, 120 lbs.
Sophomore Tucker Cobb battled his way to a 2nd place finish in the 120 lbs. weight class to advance to sectionals.
Cobb entered as the top seed in the weight class and earned a bye in the first round. He proved his billing as the top seed in his first match of the day. He needed only 34 seconds to pin Cambridge's Thomas Peterson and advance to the championship match.
There, he met Mineral Point's Carson Kroll. Kroll escaped from the first period with a 2-0 lead thanks to a takedown, but really turned up the heat in the second. He scored a reversal on Cobb that eventually turned into a pin at the 3:02 mark.
Undeterred, Cobb kept working. The loss sent him to the 2nd place match with a sectional berth on the line against Pecatonica/Argyle's Trevor Doescher. With the match tied at two early on, Cobb got the slip on Doescher and secured a pin at the 1:37 mark to punch his ticket to sectionals.
Tyler Petersen, junior, 126 lbs.
Junior Tyler Petersen followed a similar path as Cobb to secure a spot in the next round of the state tournament. His day got off to a good start, enjoying a bye in the first round before a come-from-behind win with a pin at the 4:20 mark against Parkview/Albany's Ian Suer. Suer had a slim 7-6 lead before Petersen flipped the script and landed the pin to advance to the championship match.
Petersen faced Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan in that championship match. Sullivan proved why he was the top seed in the weight class. He built a 5-0 lead before pinning Petersen in 59 seconds to claim a regional championship.
With the loss, Petersen was named the 2nd place finisher in a no contest decision, as the potential 2nd place match would have been a rematch with Suer. Petersen had already proven his superiority and took the spot in the next round.
Drew Johnson, junior, 132 lbs.
Junior Drew Johnson was Marshall's fourth and final sectional qualifier, claiming 2nd place in the 132 lbs. weight class.
Johnson entered the day as the top seed in the class, earning a bye in the first round. In the semifinals, Johnson made quick work of Pecatonica/Argyle's Korvin Ferrell, pinning him in 26 seconds.
This put Johnson in the championship match with Mineral Point's Trapper Nafzger. Johnson hung on until the third period, but Nafzger proved to be too much. He built up a 9-0 lead before pinning Johnson at the 4:56 mark to claim a regional crown.
Johnson proceeded to the 2nd place match to face off with Parkview/Albany's Evan Suer. This proved to be another lengthy battle, but Johnson would emerge victorious this time around. Johnson was already up 13-4 in the third period before solidifying his spot in the next round, pinning Suer at the 4:19 mark.
Honorable mention
Marshall's lone senior this season, Kasey Finke, came so close to advancing as well in the 145 lbs. weight class. He started his day off by pinning Waterloo's Nate Broderick in 3:13 in the first round to reach the semifinals.
There, he met Pecatonica/Argyle's Kristian Orloff, the top seed in the weight class. Finke managed to score three points before getting pinned at the 1:36 mark. The loss meant he'd have to battle for his spot in the next round. He proved his worth with a quick pin over Cambridge's Ivan Sopkovich, taking only 45 seconds, to advance to the 2nd place match.
Unfortunately for Finke, Orloff was knocked off in the championship match by Mineral Point's Ross Lindsey and dropped to the 2nd place match as well. As Orloff had already defeated Finke, the match was ruled a no contest and 2nd place, as well as a sectional berth, was given to Orloff.
Chadwick, Cobb, Johnson, and Petersen will all test their skill at sectionals at Westby High School on Saturday, Feb. 19.