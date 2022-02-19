As is usually the case, Capitol - South girls basketball rivals Marshall and Waterloo closed out their regular seasons by playing each other. In the first matchup at Marshall, the Cardinals looked dominant in an 83-30 win. This time around at Waterloo, the Pirates learned from the loss and looked leaps and bounds better. Still, Marshall held off a late comeback attempt for a 53-42 win to sweep the season series with Waterloo.
The story of the first matchup was a major theme in this one: Marshall's half court defense. The Cardinals do a great job of hounding opposing ballhandlers the moment they cross midcourt, and Waterloo experienced that twice this season. The Pirates had no answers in the first matchup, but this time around they got some help by responding with aggression of their own.
By putting their heads down and driving through contact, the Waterloo guards were able to draw foul after foul from the Marshall side. The Cardinals committed 10 fouls in the first half, sending key contributors like senior Abby Ward and sophomore Wynn Held to the bench for stretches. The Cardinals had to adjust and dial down the aggression a bit defensively.
"When we played them the first time, the defensive pressure was huge," Marshall head coach Doug Pickarts said. "Once we got in foul trouble tonight, we had to back off. It let them settle into their offense and get some more shots they like. That puts a lot more pressure on the defense when they can drive when they like to."
Waterloo looked like a completely different team with the space to conduct its offense. The game was deadlocked at 15 early as the Pirates were finding good shots and forcing some stops from Marshall.
Some early shooting woes did nothing to help the Cardinals, either. According to coach Pickarts, his Cardinals missed 11 layups in the first half. Coupled with a handful of unforced turnovers, something had to change for Marshall as Waterloo nailed a jumper to take a 21-20 lead.
With Ward on the bench due to foul trouble, Marshall got a nice offensive spark from freshman Kiersten Hoel. She knocked down a 3-pointer and showed some athleticism on a fast break layup through traffic to pace an 11-2 Marshall run to close the first half, giving the Cardinals a 31-23 lead at the halftime break.
The momentum garnered at the end of the first half carried over into the second for Marshall. The Cardinals kept on chugging, erupting for a 16-3 run to start the half. This time, the outburst was piloted by junior guard Allie Rateike. Rateike has been on a scoring tear recently, and Thursday was no different. She found space for four layups to account for half of the points in the scoring run.
The start of a new half also meant a reset of team fouls for Marshall, allowing it to turn the defensive pressure back up. Waterloo felt this pressure and took some time to adjust to it. The Pirates didn't connect on a field goal for the first five minutes of the half.
With the game quickly slipping away, Waterloo's lone senior made her presence known on senior night. Forward Alyssa Baumann checked into the game with about seven minutes to go and got to work. She was dazzling on the offensive boards, snagging second chance after second chance for the Pirates to breathe some life into the offense.
Baumann, coupled with scoring efforts from sophomore Brenna Huebner and junior Brooke Lauersdorf, kicked off a 16-5 run for the Pirates. Baumann contributed the most points during the run, pouring in seven.
"The senior was inspired on senior night," Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn said of Baumann. "She had a great game. She can have games like this all the time. Hopefully this sparks some more performances like this in the playoffs."
Unfortunately for the Pirates, there simply wasn't enough time left on the clock for a comeback. Marshall was able to maintain composure down the stretch and avoid turnovers to burn the last of the clock and secure the win.
"Had we started that about three minutes earlier, we may be having a different conversation," Haberkorn said. "The girls were being aggressive again and pushing things offensively. You have to give it to Marshall, they did what they had to down the stretch to get that win."
Rateike led all scorers with 18. She was helped along with double-digit performances from teammates Hoel (11) and Ward (10). Baumann completed her senior night with a bang, leading Waterloo with 17.
With the win, Marshall finishes the regular season with a 12-10 record overall and a 6-4 mark in the Capitol - South, finishing in 4th place. Waterloo nabbed 5th place with a 3-7 conference record and posted an 8-15 record overall.
Now, it's playoff time for these two squads. Both the Pirates and Cardinals will compete in Sectional 3 of the Division 4 WIAA tournament bracket. Marshall earned a No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 seed Parkview on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Waterloo drew a No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 seed Markesan on the same day.
--
Final Capitol - South girls basketball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Belleville, 7-3 (18-6)
T1. Cambridge, 7-3 (16-8)
T1. New Glarus, 7-3 (16-7)
4. Marshall, 6-4 (12-10)
5. Waterloo, 3-7 (8-15)
6. Wisconsin Heights, 0-10 (5-19)
GBB: MARSHALL 53, WATERLOO 42
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|W. Held
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|3
|K. Jesberger
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|10
|A. Rateike
|7
|0
|4-7
|18
|12
|H. Weisensel
|1
|1
|2-2
|7
|15
|M. Nemec
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|23
|K. Hoel
|4
|1
|0-0
|11
|33
|A. Ward
|0
|3
|1-3
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|6
|7-13
|53
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|2
|M. Webster
|0
|0
|0-5
|0
|3
|K. Webster
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|10
|Bri. Lauersdorf
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|0
|0
|0-1
|0
|20
|T. Blundell
|1
|1
|0-2
|5
|21
|B. Huebner
|3
|0
|2-4
|8
|23
|Bro. Lauersdorf
|2
|1
|0-0
|7
|32
|A. Baumann
|7
|0
|3-7
|17
|TOTALS
|-
|14
|3
|5-19
|42