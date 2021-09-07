Waterloo volleyball enjoyed a decade of prosperity when the 2010s rolled around. In that span, the ladies won state championships in 2014 and 2015 and also claimed a runner-up in 2020. While there is a standard of success to uphold now for future Pirates, there are holes to replace from the class of 2021.
The most obvious spot that needs replacing is the immense production provided by Brooke Mosher in her four years as a Pirate. Wisconsin’s 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year, Mosher is now playing volleyball at the University of Illinois. Mosher was first team All-State as a senior, as was Joslyn Wolff. The two combined for 722 kills, 140 aces, and 584 digs in the Pirates’ push to the state championship. While they were vital to Waterloo’s success last season, there are plenty of pieces returning to pick up the slack.
The Pirates return two players that were state recognized last year. Senior libero Michaela Riege and junior setter/outside hitter Sophia Schneider were both named honorable mention All-State. Riege made her impact in serve receptions, tallying a team-high 534 and adding an additional 358 digs. She also added 104 assists and 46 aces to her impressive 2020 resume. Schneider was fourth on the team last year both in kills with 146 and in digs with 180. She was also second on the team in assists with 272.
“We have a really nice group of seniors overall,” Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. “All of them bring leadership in their own way. Michaela Riege anchors our back row, runs the court, and holds people accountable. Sophia runs the show offensively. We’ll lean on those two quite a bit.”
There have already been chances for others to step up, too. Waterloo has already played in the Warhawk Invitational at UW-Whitewater, winning six games and losing two. Both losses came to ranked teams in Division 2, Bloomer and Notre Dame Academy. They even scored an impressive win over Division 4’s top team, Catholic Central. It was a great opportunity to sharpen up before conference play began.
“We have really been focused on our serve and pass game,” Mosher said. “We feel that if we can win the serve and pass game in our conference, we have enough firepower to compete.”
That firepower was on full display in Waterloo’s first Capitol South Conference game, a 25-10, 25-2, 25-19 dismantling of New Glarus. Conference play continues Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a home game against Marshall.
Beyond conference play, Waterloo has packed its weekends full of tournaments, including trips to Brookfield Central and the Milwaukee Sting Center to take on the state’s best. It was recent success that allowed Waterloo to obtain these invites, and that is the standard coach Mosher is holding her squad to in 2021. The goal isn’t just to be ok this season, the goal is to be outstanding. Instead of aiming for just a conference schedule, the Pirates have their eyes on another deep tournament run.
“I expect us to be able to compete with whatever team is across the net,” Mosher said. “We expect to compete for a conference championship. We didn’t get to do that last year, we really missed those rivalries within the conference. Renewing some of those and pushing our way through the conference is the goal. We hope good conference play and the tough tournament schedule tune us up for the state tournament.”