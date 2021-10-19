With its 3-0 win over Wisconsin Heights Thursday, Oct. 14, the Waterloo volleyball team officially claimed the 2021 Capitol — South Conference regular season championship. This is Waterloo’s fourth consecutive season winning at least a share of the conference title, excluding the 2020 COVID-affected season where not all members of the conference participated. Additionally, the Pirates have won at least a share of six of the last seven full regular season championships.
The Pirates secured sole possession of first place with a 9-1 record in Capitol — South play. Their sole loss came Tuesday, Sept. 14 at home against Belleville. The Pirates pushed the game to five sets but fell in the end, 2-3. Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher mentioned in a game soon after that much of the team was battling injury, but did not excuse the loss.
Belleville nabbing Waterloo at home was certainly unexpected, especially given how dominant the Pirates were in conference play this season. Outside of the three sets surrendered to the Wildcats, Waterloo did not lose another set in conference play. Let me say that again. Waterloo did not let any conference opponent win a set this season beside its sole loss.
Waterloo finished the regular season with an overall record of 16-9. Outside of Capitol — South play, the Pirates were invited to some pretty prestigious tournaments to help tune them up. Waterloo kicked the season off with a trip to UW-Whitewater to compete in the Warhawk Invitational, where it went 5-3 and played some of the state’s best. Other tournaments Waterloo participated in include the Brookfield Central Invitational and the Lake County Lutheran Invitational.
It was a tremendous regular season for junior outside hitters Sophia Schneider and Rylee Duessler. Duessler was actually playing out of position for large portions of the season, forced to set out of necessity. She still dominated, leading the way in kills with 276. Schneider wasn’t far behind with 206.
In the preseason, Mosher stressed the need to pick up “extra points” in service. So far this season, that emphasis has paid off tremendously. Five players finished the season with over 40 aces, including senior outside hitter Abbie Gier (team-high 59), Schneider (50), senior libero Michaela Riege (45), Duessler (42), and sophomore defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald (41).
Riege was huge on the other end of service as well, receiving 369. She also left her mark on Waterloo’s history books, breaking the career record for digs. On the season, she led the team with 292.
The Pirates will have to keep this electric play up if they hope to make another run to the state championship. It helps that they earned a No. 2 overall seed and will host the entirety of regionals and sectionals.
First up for Waterloo in the postseason is Lomira to kick off regionals. The Lions have yet to win a game this season and enter as a No. 15 seed.
Assuming Waterloo advances in that first match, it will play the winner of Horicon and Poynette. Horicon is the higher seed at No. 7. The Marshmen finished with an 18-9 regular season record and ended up in the middle of the Trailways — East conference with a 4-3 record. As for Poynette, the Pumas enter as a No. 10 seed. They finished the regular season with a record of 13-19 but won one of their nine Capitol — North conference games.
Waterloo’s game against Lomira takes place Tuesday, Oct. 19 at home.