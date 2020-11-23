Kelby Petersen was named both Defensive Lineman and Defensive Player of the year, Bryce Frank was chosen Offensive Player of the Year, and Matt Kleinheinz and Joe Schneider both were named Coaches of the Year as Eastern Suburban Conference champion Marshall dominated the 2020 all-conference team.
The Cardinals won all their regular-season games, including all five of the ESC contests they played during this trying season where COVID-19 became a household word. Marshall dominated, outsourcing its league opponents 114-16 while opening the season with a 39-8 non-conference win over 3 hours north in Tomahawk.
Marshall’s season ended in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, a 20-8 loss to New Holstein.
“Just getting to play football this fall was a win within itself and all the fulfillment we needed,” said Kleinheinz, who has guided the program to xx during his 16 years as head coach. “To be able to go out and have the success that we did made it a truly memorable experience for these kids. I'm so proud of our coaches for the enormous amount of work they put in not just on the field, but the time spent away from the field watching film and prepping each week. Our parents and families for the sacrifices they made to keep themselves free from the virus, transporting kids, and being a positive support for the kids. It will be on for the history books in a lot of ways.”
For the second year in a row Petersen was named a two-way first-team all-conference lineman.
“I feel honored that I was able to be named Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Eastern Suburban Conference, especially during COVID-19,” said Petersen. “I wouldn't have been able to receive either awards without the help of my coaches and teammates.”
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior was a unanimous selection on defense after leading the Cardinals with 52 total tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and three quarterback sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.
“As of right now I have not made a decision regarding college football, but I would love to continue my football career at the next level,” Petersen added.
Frank more than deserved the ESC Offensive Player of the Year recognition, earning first-team honors at running back and specialist, second-team honors at outside linebacker, and was named honorable mention as both a punter and placekicker.
“Personally, it is very gratifying to come out and contribute what I did for the team,” said the 5-10, 180-pound junior. “With that said, I have to give credit to every single one of my teammates for working hard and helping us be successful, the conference championship is one that I think this group of guys has worked insanely hard for.”
Frank carried the football 99 times for 843 yards while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground, had 14 receptions for 305 yards and five more TDs, and returned 11 kickoffs for 202 yards and another score — all team-highs. He also averaged 29 yards/punt and made 11-of-17 extra points.
Frank followed in the footsteps of former MHS standout Dylan Horstmeyer by being named first-team running back.
“Even though I did not play very often last year, I still believe I grew as a running back behind Dylan. He is one of my closest friends and he has taught me a lot mentally and has shown me what it takes. With him graduating, I knew our team needed someone to step up and sort of take the reins,” Frank said.
On defense, Frank was second on the team with 51 tackles — just one behind Petersen — while recovering a fumble.
Junior Cole Denniston was named unanimous first-team All-ESC on both sides of the football. As a wide receiver, Denniston caught 12 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown; as a defensive back, he had a team-high tying three interceptions.
Also named to the first team offense was junior wide receiver Canon Siedschlag (7 receptions, 164 yards, 3 TDs), while first-team defenders included junior defensive back Craig Ward (3 INTs) and sophomore inside linebacker Erik Ayala (44 tackles, 6 TFLs).
Ward earned second-team honors at quarterback, completing 35-of-71 passes for 650 yards and seven touchdowns, while joining him were Siedschlag as a defensive back (22 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) and senior interior defensive lineman Davonte Holmes (42 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack).
WATERLOO
Eugene Wolff was named first-team on both sides of the ball. The 6-0, 185-pound junior joined Frank on the first-team offense after rushing for an ESC-best 936 yards on 164 carries, an average of 133.7 yards/game, while scoring eight touchdowns. Wolff was also named first-team outside linebacker where he had 28 ½ tackles including five tackles for a loss.
Wolff also earned second-team recognition at punter, averaging 30.6 yards/punt.
Also named to the All-ESC first-team were junior offensive lineman Maximos Besl and junior defensive end Luke Fiedorowicz.
Fiedorowicz had 28 tackles, six TFLs and two quarterback sacks.
Earning second-team honors for the Pirates were senior offensive lineman Reynol Limon, and senior inside linebacker Jordi Aguero. Aguero had 37 ½ tackles and 2 ½ TFLs before suffering a season-ending injury early in the Marshall game.
Receiving honorable mention recognition were senior quarterback Blake Huebner, senior defensive end Jackson Christenson, and Besl on the defensive line.
2020 EASTERN SUBURBAN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
RB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
RB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
WR Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr.*
WR Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr.
TE/FB Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.
OL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr.
OL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr.
OL Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr.
OL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr.
OL Devin Brooks Markesan 5-11 160 Jr.
FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Ryan Lund — Cambridge
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bryce Frank — Marshall
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
DB Cole Denniston Marshall 5-11 160 Jr.*
DB James Triggs Markesan 5-10 170 Sr.
DB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr.
ILB Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
ILB Erik Ayala Marshall 6-0195 So.
OLB Blaze Grams Markesan 5-9 145 Sr.*
OLB Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
DL Kelby Petersen Marshall 6-4 245 Sr.*
DL Ryan Lund Cambridge 6-4 300 Sr.
DE Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.*
DE Luke Fiedorowicz Waterloo 6-1 195 Jr.
FL Ryan Carpenter Palmyra-Eagle 6-3 200 Sr.
SP Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.*
K Ezra Stein Cambridge 6-0 200 Sr.*
P Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 240 Sr.
*unanimous selections
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kelby Petersen — Marshall
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Craig Ward Marshall 6-2 170 Jr.
RB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr.
RB Levi Musselman Palmyra-Eagle 5-9 145 Sr.
TE/FB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
OL John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr.
OL Tucker Tesdal Cambridge 6-0 200 Jr.
OL Ben Palen Pardeeville 6-0 215 Jr.
OL Reynol Limon Waterloo 5-10 195 Sr.
FL Ty Westbury Pardeeville 5-9 155 Sr.
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
DB Tyler Schommer Pardeeville 6-0 165 Sr.
DB Canon Siedschlag Marshall 6-2 175 Jr.
DB Caden Brugger Dodgeland 5-10 145 Jr.
ILB Trey Colts Cambridge 5-8 150 Jr.
ILB Jodi Aguero Waterloo 5-6 170 Sr.
OLB Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
OLB Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
OLB Tony Jrolf Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 200 Sr.
DL Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 215 Sr.
DL Davonte Holmes Marshall 6-0 220 Sr.
DE Brock Straks Markesan 6-0 160 Jr.
DE John Appenfeldt Dodgeland 6-4 260 Jr.
FL Caleb Jahnke Markesan 5-10 170 Jr.
SP Eli Stein Cambridge 6-3 190 Jr.
P Eugene Wolff Waterloo 6-0 185 Jr.
K Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB Peter Freye Pardeeville 5-10 175 Sr.
QB Blake Huebner Waterloo 6-1 165 Sr.
QB Ryan Mast Markesan 5-7 155 So.
RB Devin Seth Pardeeville 5-11 175 Jr.
DB Jackson Christenson Waterloo 5-10 155 Sr.
DB Caleb Stoll Markesan 5-10 150 So.
ILB Jacob Moody Cambridge 5-9 170 Sr.
ILB Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr.
OLB Jace Christopherson Dodgeland 5-5 150 Jr.
ILB Maximos Besl Waterloo 6-3 235 Jr.
ILB Jonny Deuster Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 240 Sr.
ILB Louie White Dodgeland 5-11 225 Jr.
SP Eric Brahm Palmyra-Eagle 6-5 190 Sr.
P Andrew Benzing Dodgeland 6-4 165 Sr.
P Hayden Guenther Pardeeville 6-2 200 Jr.
P Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
K Bryce Frank Marshall 5-10 180 Jr.
ESC COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Kleinheinz — Marshall
ESC ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
Joe Schneider — Marshall
