The Medicare annual enrollment period has started, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to take advantage of a new plan.
The new enrollment period started Oct. 15, and Medicare beneficiaries can join a new Medicare advantage plan or Plan D prescription drug plan. They can also switch from original Medicare to a Medicare advantage plan or switch from an advantage plan to original Medicare.
Changes made are effective Jan. 1.
Original Medicare includes parts A and B, which primarily cover hospital and doctor expenses. Drug coverage may be added through a Part D plan. People may see any provider who accepts Medicare.
“Most people also buy a Medigap plan to help cover Medicare’s deductibles and co-payments,” wrote Jean Holzhueter, a Medicare volunteer for the Jefferson County elder benefit specialist program.
People also have the option to receive Medicare coverage through Part C, which is an advantage plan, which include parts A and B, and “usually Part D benefits,” Holzhueter wrote.
“They may cover certain services that original Medicare does not, such as dental cleanings, vision care and hearing aids,” Holzhueter wrote. “In an advantage plan, people usually have to see an in-network provider to receive covered services at the lowest cost. Someone in an advantage plan without prescription coverage can add a Part D plan, but cannot buy a Medigap plan. When considering an advantage plan, people should check that their preferred doctors are part of the plan.”
The 2022 “Medicare & You” publication includes information on the advantage plans available in Wisconsin.
Holzhueter wrote that anyone with a Part D prescription drug plan is “highly encouraged” to check each year during the annual enrollment period for the best plan for the following year.
“Since plans can change their premiums, deductibles and drug coverage each year, there is no advantage to remain in a plan if another plan provides the same coverage for less money,” Holzhueter wrote. “The most cost-effective plan for each individual depends primarily on the specific prescriptions he or she takes. Also, each pharmacy negotiates its own reimbursements with the Part D plans, another reason to check for the best plan.”
The Medicare plan finder on www.medicare.gov makes it possible to check all Part D options at the same time. The plan finder can be used to compare plans during the annual enrollment period or when a person first becomes eligible for Part D.
People need a myMedicare account. If one has not already been set up, people will be asked to choose a user name and password. Entering an email address is optional but should be shown if the person already has one.
Enter the Medicare claim number and the other requested information, including the exact names and dosages of all prescribed medications if not already displayed in the plan finder. More than one pharmacy can be checked at the same time.
The results show any current plan’s estimated cost in the following year, and the other available plans are listed in order of total cost which includes premiums, deductibles, and co-pays.
As many as three plans can be compared side-by-side at a time. Ratings are provided for each plan with five stars being the highest. If you choose to change plans, you can enroll online immediately in the new plan and receive confirmation. Contact information is provided if you choose to enroll later.
Help with the plan finder for Jefferson County residents will be provided at Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo, by Jefferson County elder benefit specialist Alyssa Kulpa and trained volunteers. Help will also be available at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First Street.
Appointments for help can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 920-674-8734. Help is also available without an in-person appointment by calling the ADRC. Residents of other counties should contact their own ADRC for help.
The enrollment period continues until Dec. 7.