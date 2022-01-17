Worship Waterloo and Marshall Worship Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NON-DENOMINATIONAL New Crossing Church686 Progress Way, Sun Prairie608-834-8288office@newcrossing.orgwww.newcrossing.orgPastor Craig RobertsonSermons and services available online.CATHOLIC Holy Family ParishMarshall/Waterloo120 S. Beebe St., Marshall205 Milwaukee Ave., Waterloo(920) 478-2032www.holyfamily.infoRev. Jorge MiramontesServices streaming on the church’s YouTube channel.Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)Friday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Saturday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)4 p.m. — Sunday Vigil Mass (Marshall)Sunday9 a.m. — Mass (Marshall)11 a.m. — Spanish Mass (Marshall)Monday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Waterloo Chapel)Tuesday6:30 p.m. – Mass (Marshall)Wednesday8:15 a.m. — Mass (Waterloo School Gym)Thursday8:15 a.m. – Mass (Marshall)LUTHERAN Holy Trinity Lutheran (ELCA)605 Madison St., Marshall(608) 655-4246www.holytrinitymarshall.compastor@holytrinity-marshall.comfacebook.com/holytrinitylutheranchurchwiSunday10 a.m. Communion Worship10 a.m. Sunday schoolTuesday7:30 p.m. AA MeetingWednesday5 p.m. Confirmation classSt. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran (ELCA)226 E. Madison St., Waterloo(920) 478-2570www.stpaulswaterloo.comStPaulsWaterlooWi@gmail.comInterim Pastor: Rev. Robert MobergSunday9 a.m. WorshipWednesday6:30 p.m. WorshipServices will be streamed on Facebook Live and will also be available on our YouTube and cable channels.St. John Evangelical Lutheran413 E. Madison St., Waterloo (920) 478-2707www.stjohnwaterloo.comRev. Jim AdomeitRev. Chris EsmayThursday7 p.m. Bible ClassSunday8 a.m. Worship9:15 a.m. Bible Class10:30 a.m. WorshipMonday7 p.m. WorshipTuesday9 a.m. Bible ClassWednesday10 a.m. Highland BC2 p.m. Dorcas Society4 p.m. PSCC & TBC6 p.m. 3k/4k Community Open HouseThursday7 p.m. Bible classSt. Paul Lutheran (WELS)204 Deerfield RoadPO Box 237, Marshall, WI 53559-0237(608) 655-4179email: stpaul53559@gmail.comwww.stpaulmarshall.comInterim Pastor George FerchSunday9 a.m. Worship10 a.m. Sunday School, ages 4 through 8th grade10 a.m. Adult Bible ClassMETHODIST Marshall United MethodistPastor Heidi Loomis318 William St., Marshall(608) 655-3932www.marshallumc.comSunday7 a.m. – Service posted on FacebookWednesday4 p.m. – Prayer Service posted on FacebookWaterloo United Methodist348 W. Madison St.Waterloo, WI 53594(920) 478-2520www.umcwaterloo.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Waterloo City Clerk Mo Hansen to step away from position Back Home: The day Wisconsin froze to 60 below zero Marshall Village Board approves EMS agreement with Sun Prairie Pirates adjusting to life without Asik Marshall Police Department searching for missing person Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!