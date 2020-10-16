WATERLOO — Right from the start it was clear what Waterloo’s game plan was heading into Friday night’s clash with Pardeeville — to run the football — and run it did.
The Pirates, led by junior Eugene Wolff, racked up 246 yards on the ground in a 35-26 Eastern Suburban Conference home win.
“We changed some things up in terms of some formational stuff and the kids really bought into it during the week,” said Waterloo head coach Dave Frisell. “Their mentality is let’s try to be physically dominant and see if we can kill their will.”
Wolff had a career night, gaining 159 yards on 23 carries while scoring the Pirates’ first three touchdowns on short runs.
“Eugene is a special football player and I told him I think he has an incredible future ahead of him; the things he’s done from last year to this year to improve himself is one of the biggest jumps I’ve ever seen. If he does that again next year between his junior and senior season, I think we’ll have a few scouts watching him,” said Frisell.
Wolff got the ball five straight times before breaking into the end zone on the game’s opening drive, and Francisco Moreno’s point-after kick gave Waterloo (2-1 overall, 2-0 ESC) a quick 7-0 lead.
“After that first drive, the kids were pretty excited,” added Frisell.
Senior Jackson Christenson’s blocked punt set up Waterloo’s second TD, a 1-yard Wolff plunge, giving the Pirates a 14-0 advantage with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Wolff’s third score capped off an impressive 11-play, 65-yard drive in the second quarter and gave Waterloo a 21-6 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2), playing their first game since Week 1 after experiencing COVID cases within the athletic program, scored on the opening drive of the second half when senior quarterback Peter Freye hit senior running back Ty Westbury with a 12-yard touchdown pass. It cut the Pirate lead to 21-12.
But Waterloo answered, and answered quickly. Facing a 2nd-and-5 from the Pardeeville 43-yard line, senior quarterback Black Huebner hit Christenson in stride and the senior took it to the house. Moreno’s PAT gave Waterloo a 28-12 advantage.
“That was nice for Blake. He’s still getting his feet wet and trying to figure out this quarterback stuff, but it was really nice to see him put that ball right on the money,” Frisell said. “We needed it.”
Huebner added a 10-yard scoring run with 8:20 remaining to cap off the Waterloo scoring.
UP NEXT
The Pirates will play their third straight home game Friday, Oct. 23 hosting Markesan. The ESC kickoff is 7 p.m.
WATERLOO 35, PARDEEVILLE 26
Pardeeville 0 6 12 8 — 26
Waterloo 14 7 7 7 — 35
Waterloo — Wolff 2 run (Moreno kick).
Waterloo — Wolff 1 run (Moreno kick).
Pardeeville — Westbury 10 pass from Freye (pass failed).
Waterloo — Wolff 4 run (Moreno kick).
Pardeeville — Westbury 12 pass from Freye (pass failed).
Waterloo — Christenson 43 pass from Huebner (Moreno kick).
Waterloo — Huebner 10 run (Moreno kick).
Pardeeville — Sett 55 run (Freye run).
First Downs — P 14, W 22. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 38-183, W 39-246. Passing Yards — P 99, W 58. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 6-13-0, W 3-15-1. Fumbles-lost — P 1-0, W 2-1. Penalties — P 6-50, W 1-5.
