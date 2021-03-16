Marshall’s Craig Ward has been named to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State First Team.
A 6-foot-1 junior guard, Ward was named the unanimous Capitol South Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points per game (scoring 449 points in 24 games), while also handing out a team-high 59 assists. He also made 48 3-pointers, grabbed 95 rebounds and made 29 steals.
On Jan. 14, Ward became just the 12th player in Marshall boys basketball history to score 1,000 points in an 81-76 double-overtime win over Wisconsin Heights at JustAGame Fieldhouse. Ward enters his senior season with 1,219 points, which currently ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list.
Carter Lancaster of Darlington is the lone repeat selection on the 2021 WBCA Division 4 All-State Team.
WBCA DIVISION 4 ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
Name School Yr.
Andrew Alia Kenosha St. Joseph Jr.
Carter Lancaster Darlington Sr.
Adam Larson Fennimore Sr.
Derek Lindert Pardeeville Jr.
Donald McHenry Milw. Science Sr.
Jack Misky Cuba City Sr.
Richie Murphy Cameron Sr.
Antuan Nesbitt The Prairie School Sr.
Craig Ward Marshall Jr.
Hunter Wright Auburndale Sr.
Honorable Mention
Kyle Brewster Edgar Sr.
Braden Crubel River Ridge So.
Cade Faber Abbotsford Sr.
Taber Fawley Phillips Sr.
Nik Feller Poynette Sr.
Joah Filardo Mineral Point Sr.
Cal Fisher Deerfield So.
Drew Guden Edgar Sr.
Brady Ingersoll Ladysmith So.
Jaden Koeller Marathon Jr.
Jack Martens Cumberland Sr.
Noah Miller Ozaukee Sr.
Caleb Moe Oconto Sr.
Carter Olson Cuba City Jr.
Luke Olson Fall Creek Sr.
Aidan Ottery Saint Mary’s Springs Sr.
Luke Pautz Roncalli Jr.
Gavin Proudfoot Luther Jr.
Cayden Rankin Darlington Sr.
Caden Schmidt Shiocton Sr.
Austin Weis Cameron Sr.
Josh Woller Oconto Sr.
J.P. Wolterstorff Regis Sr.
