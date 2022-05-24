The Marshall softball team was the model of consistency in the 2022 regular season. The Cardinals lost consecutive games just once, losing their second and third games of the season back-to-back. They've always shown an ability to rebound, but the tail end of the season was particularly impressive.
From May 10 on, the Cardinals enjoyed a 4-game winning streak where their average margin of victory was 9.5 runs, including two Capitol - South conference shellackings of Belleville (15-0) and Wisconsin Heights (10-0).
An understandable loss to Division 1 Neenah to close the regular season brought Marshall to a final record of 12-7 overall and 5-3 in conference, tied with Cambridge for 2nd behind undefeated Waterloo.
Now, it's time for the big dance.
Marshall's regular season efforts earned it a No. 6 seed in Sectional 3 of the Division 3 WIAA state tournament. This sets up a road date with No. 3 Columbus of the Capitol - North conference in the second round of regionals on Tuesday, May 24.
Given their proximity, there are plenty of shared opponents to examine to get an idea of exactly Marshall is in store for. Columbus earned a 17-8 overall record and a 6-4 mark in conference this season, good for 3rd in the Capitol - North behind Poynette and Lake Mills.
Speaking of the L-Cats, both Marshall and Columbus took them on in the regular season. Marshall faced Lake Mills in just its second game of the season, showing its youth in a 7-0 loss. Columbus split the 2-game conference series, losing the first game 12-2 in early April before rebounding with an 8-5 win in late April.
Both squads also made quick work of Lodi this season. Marshall crushed the Blue Devils 13-6 in late April. A similar fate awaited them against Columbus as the Cardinals whomped them twice, 12-2 in the first game and 9-0 in the second.
The two teams' final shared opponent from the regular season was Edgerton, and this was another case of superiority from both sides. Marshall earned an 8-3 win over the Crimson Tide and Columbus won 19-1 in mid April.
Despite their proximity, this is the first time Columbus and Marshall have met on the softball diamond since 2019. Columbus emerged from that latest matchup with a 6-1 victory.
The two Cardinals will meet on Tuesday, May 24 at Columbus to duke things out. The winner will advance to the regional final to face the winner of No. 2 seed Poynette and No. 7 seed Clinton.
--
Final Capitol - South softball standings
(overall records in parenthesis)
-as of Monday, May 23
1. Waterloo, 8-0 (14-2)
T2. Cambridge, 5-3 (11-6)
T2. Marshall, 5-3 (12-7)
4. Wisconsin Heights, 2-6 (2-14)
5. Belleville, 0-8 (1-15)