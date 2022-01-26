Jan. 27 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608- 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises.
Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
Jan. 21: Turkey Tailgate
Marshall Scholarship Foundation will host Turkey Tailgate on Friday, Jan. 21 at Marshall High School Commons before the basketball game against New Glarus from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be two menu options available for adults and kids: A hot turkey sandwich, green bean casserole, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $5 or a hot dog, potato chips, cookie and bottled water for $3. Take home containers will be available for those who need meals to go.
PALMYRA Jan. 30: Legion Breakfast
On Sunday, Jan. 30, the Thomas-Holcomb American Legion Post 304 in Palmyra at 115 North 3rd St., across from the post office, is having their monthly breakfast. The menu will include all you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausages and toast for $7 and a small meal, one of everything, for $4. Children under six are free. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to noon. Coffee, tea and milk plus one glass of juice will also be available. For any question call 262-495-2638 or 262-949-3150.
