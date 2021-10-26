In his third year as the head coach of the Waterloo football program, Dave Frisell has delivered the Pirates to an era of winning. It was a quick build, and the most significant result of the turnaround came Friday, Oct. 22 when Waterloo beat up on Eastern Suburban Conference foe Pardeeville, 62-36, to win its first Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) playoff game since 2015.
In essence, this game was over by halftime. Waterloo's offense was ridiculously effienct, scoring on every possession it had until halftime cut one short. Naturally, this scoring outburst was spearheaded by senior running back Eugene Wolff.
Waterloo started the opening possession of the game on the five yard line after sophomore returner Benny Marshall slipped after catching the ball. Undeterred, the Pirates got to work chipping away at the field position. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush made some nice passes to compliment Wolff's steady contributions on the ground. However, he wasn't needed on the scoring play. On the Pardeeville five yard line, Frisell signaled in for Wolff to line up in a wildcat formation and receive a direct snap, which he bounced to the right and took in for a score. Waterloo was off to a quick 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs wasted no time striking back. On their first offensive possession of the game, quarterback Devin Seth pitched to running back Derek Lindert to the right. Lindert did the rest, breaking a few tackles behind the line and motoring 75 yards to the endzone to tie the game at seven.
For a moment, it looked like there was an offensive slugfest in store. Frisell saw the possibility of this, too, and slowed things down. The Pirates launched into a long, deliberate drive. More than five minutes melted off the clock as Waterloo marched. The drive was punctuated with another Wolff touchdown from the wildcat, this time for six yards. After an unsuccessful extra point, Waterloo led 13-7.
The extra time the offense bought sparked something in the defense. It showed that the huge opening run from Pardeeville was a fluke, not the expectation. The Pirates forced a quick punt and got back to scoring.
Wolff struck again, this time bursting through the middle for a 28-yard score. He would also do the honors of carrying in the 2-point conversion, giving the Pirates a 21-7 lead as the first quarter came to a close.
After another forced punt, Wolff and the Pirates showed no signs of slowing down on offense to start the second quarter. Early in the drive, Wolff broke off one of the best runs I have ever seen in person. He took the handoff up the middle and quickly bounced it to the right. He hurdled a would-be tackler to ensure the first down, then just kept going. Two more Bulldogs had him wrapped up just for Wolff to spin out of it, punctuating the ridiculous 46-yard run with a trip to the endzone. A successful 2-point conversion made it 29-7.
While Waterloo's offense was cooking, the same could not be said for Pardeeville. Even when the Bulldogs were gifted the ball on their own 35 thanks to a kickoff sailing out of bounds, the struggles continued. On this drive, Seth fumbled the snap early in the possession. Waterloo's Owen Haseleu pounced on it, giving the Pirates the ball on the Pardeeville 37 yard line.
With Wolff cooking the way he was, it was a great call from Frisell to utilize the play action game on the ensuing drive. Hush answered the call, selling a fake handoff beautifully before rolling out to his right to find Luke Fiedorowicz in the endzone for a 6-yard score to bump the lead to 36-7.
Disaster nearly struck again for Pardeeville on the ensuing drive. When Seth went out for a play after losing his helmet, the single play from the backup quarterback ended up on the grass. The Bulldogs managed to recover, however, and quickly made the Pirates pay for not hopping on the loose ball. Lindert walked into the endzone untouched a play later, narrowing the score to 13-36.
Lindert's second score came with under four minutes left in the first half, it looked like the first half scoring was likely done for both sides. That was, until Benny Marshall decided to redeem himself. After slipping and falling on the opening kick return, he turned a complete 180, taking the kickoff following the Lindert touchdown 86 yards for a Waterloo score. A successful PAT gave the Pirates a 43-13 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, Pardeeville made a solid attempt at a comeback on the shoulders of Lindert, but the deficit was too great. It certainly didn't help the Bulldogs that Wolff remained in the game, scoring touchdowns one and four yards out to cap long, clock-draining drives from Waterloo.
An extra touchdown pass from Hush to Marshall in the fourth quarter was the cherry on top of a sweet performance from the Pirates.
Even in the defeat, Pardeeville's Lindert deserves his flowers. He did all he could to help the Bulldogs stay in this game. He rushed 16 times for 114 yards and two scores, caught two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score.
As good as Lindert was, there was no keeping up with Waterloo's offense. Wolff rushed 36 times for 256 yards and six touchdowns. Hush turned in a stellar performance as well, completing 11 of 16 passing attempts for 172 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
With the win, Waterloo is on to Level 2. Waiting for it there is the No. 1 seed Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic. The Lancers impressed in their Level 1 game as well, racing past Fall River/Rio 49-0. St. Joseph Catholic is 11-0 this season, winning the Midwest Classic Conference with a perfect 7-0 record against conference opponents.
St. Joseph Catholic's quarterback, senior Jacob Ashmus, has been very efficient this season, completing 63% of his passes for 1,384 yards and 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Sophomore Jayden Gordon is the Lancers' main man on the ground with 127 carries for 702 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Lancers are very efficient in the redzone. They lean on two main players, big bruising running back Caden Tolefree and 6'4" tight end Luke Schuler. Schuler is an obvious redzone target, eight of his 18 catches have been for touchdowns this season. The 215 lbs. Tolefree is St. Joseph Catholic's battering ram, scoring 13 touchdowns this season on just 45 carries.
The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed Cedar Grove-Belgium/No. 3 seed Saint Mary's Springs.