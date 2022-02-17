Marshall School Board will weigh dropping COVID-19 mask rule

The Marshall School Board expects to vote on March 2 on whether to no longer require face masks in its buildings.
District Administrator Dan Grady noted at a school board meeting on Feb. 16 that Public Health Madison & Dane County expects to let its countywide COVID-19 indoor mask order sunset on March 1.
Grady said his recommendation is that masks become optional inside buildings. He noted, however, that federal law will still require them on school buses until at least March 16.
“Once the board gives guidance we will work as a district team on how to move forward,” he said.
Grady said there has been a recent marked decline in COVID-19 activity in the school district, with just 1 teacher and 7 students testing positive since Feb. 2. In the same time period, 1 staff member and 7 students were considered to have been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, he said.
Between now and the March 2 school board meeting, Grady said he would reach out to other area school districts to hear their plans going forward. He noted an announcement this week that UW-Madison would let its indoor mask requirement drop after its spring break in mid-March.
School board members said even if the situation is deemed safe enough that Marshall’s indoor mask requirement can go away in March, the school district needs a plan for how to proceed if cases reignite in the weeks and months ahead.
“Is that a reasonable consideration?” school board member Allison Fuelling questioned.
For now, based on ongoing case numbers, “we’ll need to have a rather nimble policy,” Fuelling said. “How do you make a policy that is proactive and reactive at the same time?”
If cases were to rise again, “I would not want to close school,” school board member Debbie Frigo said. “Maybe go back to masks if we see a spike?”
Grady said a future policy could look something like long-existing policies regarding infectious diseases like the flu, that close schools when cases hit a benchmark number or percentage of illl students and/or staff.
“We have seen this with the flu,” he said.
He said, however, the most likely factor in any future school closure would be the availability of staff.
“It often depends on if you have the adults to continue,” he said.
He said an upcoming policy could also eliminate a mask requirement but for now keep a social distancing requirement in place.
Referendum FAQ
In other matters, Grady said families received a letter last week regarding the upcoming April 5 referendum to exceed the district’s state revenue limit by $1.95 million beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Half of that amount, or $975,000 would be permanent, allowing the district to exceed its revenue cap by that much every year in perpetuity. The remaining half, or another $975,000, would be temporary, sunsetting after 3 years.
The letter shared that the funds would be used for operational purposes, including to help recruit and retain staff, keep class sizes low, ensure access to quality advanced and elective classes, keep curriculum up to date and make technology upgrades.
If approved, it would be on top of a reoccurring $875,000 exceedance of the revenue cap approved by district voters in 2019. Voters that year also approved exceeding the revenue cap by an additional $375,000 a year through the 2021-22 school year.
Referendum meeting
The district is hosting a referendum information session for community members at 5:15 pm on Wednesday, March 16 in the District Office Board Room. Participants can join in-person or virtually at meet.google.com/fnk-txns-tyq or by calling 1-786-581-6783 PIN: 802-645-182#.
School board members said it’s critical that voters understand the implications if the referendum doesn’t pass.
“We need to make sure they understand that sports might be cut. We might have to cut staff if this doesn’t get passed,” Frigo said. “There are a lot of big ticket items that are probably on the chopping block.”
Personal time payouts
The school board also on Feb. 16 voted unanimously to pay staff members $100 for every unused personal day they have remaining at the end of this school year.
The payments will be made in June and will come from the school district's federal COVID-19 ESSER (Elementary and School Emergency Relief Fund) allocation.
Staff earn up to 3 personal days per year, Grady said. Payments will be prorated at the end of the year, down to hours of personal time remaining, he said. Vacation days are figured separately, he noted, and are not part of this decision.
Grady said it’s a recognition that during a prolonged COVID-19 staff shortage this year, many staff agreed to forego personal days to step in to help.
“It’s a way to say thank you for sticking in the classroom with us,” he said.
Contract employees like bus drivers aren’t eligible for personal time so won’t get the payout.
The $100 is up from $75 similarly given out last year, which amounted to a total payout of about $12,00 for all staff, Grady said.
Frigo said she supports upping the amount but also urged staff members to take their earned personal days if possible.
“I also want people to take care of themselves. Take your day. You earned it,” she said.