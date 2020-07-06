Lake Mills pilot Shaun Scheel used a late-race caution to his advantage helping him capture the Wolff Pack Apparel 50-lap Late Model feature event on a special Friday night program at Wisconsin’s Action Track July 3. Scheel powered into the lead in the final laps en route to scoring his second feature win of the season.
LATE MODEL
Phil Wuesthoff and Kyle Smith paced the field to green as they battled side by side for early control of the race. Smith eventually cleared for the top spot on lap five with Luke Westenberg trying to follow underneath Wuesthoff. Westenberg maneuvered into second on lap ten with Michael Grueneberg in his tracks for third. On lap 15, Westenberg went to work on the early leader, getting to his inside. Grueneberg joined the battle for the lead, trying to make it a three-wide fight for first. Smith returned to sole possession of the top spot on lap 18 with Westenberg tucking in behind him.
But five laps later, Westenberg once again drew even with Smith. When Smith got crossed up exiting turn two on lap 23, Westenberg claimed the lead with Grueneberg following under Smith for second. Dale Nottestad slid his machine into third on lap 28, going straight to work on Grueneberg for second. On lap 31, the duo made contact entering turn one, with Nottestad grabbing the second spot down the backstretch. But on lap 35, Nottestad slowed with a flat tire, forcing the first caution period of the race. Grueneberg and Westenberg led the pack back to green with Casey Johnson and Shaun Scheel lined up behind them.
Westenberg reclaimed the top position on the restart with Scheel following around the outside of Grueneberg for second. The second and final caution slowed the action on lap 43 for spinning Kyle Taylor in turn two. This time it was Scheel and Westenberg leading the field back to action. After a four-lap slugfest, Scheel slid his mount into the lead with three laps to go. Johnson got by Westenberg a lap later, but ran out of time to try to get by Scheel. At the checkers, it was Scheel for his second feature win of the season with Johnson in second. Westenberg finished third followed by Grueneberg and Stephen Scheel.
SPORTSMAN
Bobby Selsing Jr. of Fort Atkinson led every lap of the 30-lap Sportsman main event en route to capturing the win.
Starting on the outside of row one, Selsing held the advantage as the crossed the line to complete the first lap. Adam Schook dropped into line in second as the two leaders began to separate themselves from the pack. Josh Madell made his way into third and began to chip away at the second-place driver’s cushion.
Madell caught Schook on lap 21, driving to his inside. After a brief battle, Madell cleared for second with Schook trying to hold off Tony Ciano for third. But out front, Selsing was cruising as he held his lead through the checkers for the win. Madell finished second with Ciano, Schook and Tim Coley rounding out the top five.
HOBBY STOCK
Waterloo driver Jordan Egli captured her first career Hobby Stock feature win after claiming the 25-lap affair.
Starting on the front row, Egli claimed the lead on lap one with fellow front row starter, Jessica Breunig dropping back to second. Egli immediately began to stretch her advantage while the battle for second raged behind her between Breunig, Jon Benninger and Nick Bruley. Bruley moved into third on lap 13 as he drew in behind Breunig looking for second. Bruley finally got alongside Breunig on lap 23, stealing the runner up spot a lap later.
But it was all Egli out front as she cruised to the checkers to secure the win. Bruley finished second followed by Breunig, Dustin Ward and Christian Janssen.
ROAD WARRIOR
A late restart following a caution set up a great shootout to the finish of the 12-lap Road Warrior feature won by Bill Reynolds of Watertown.
Reynolds motored by Rodger Stephenson on lap two for second. Reynolds continued forward alongside leader, Garrett Meister, on the same circuit. Clearing for the lead on lap three, Reynolds began to stretch his lead over the pack while Bill Sweeney was slicing his way to the front.
The yellow waved on lap seven for a spinning driver in turn one. Sweeney and Reynolds restarted the action from the front row as they opened up a battle for the lead. Lap after lap, nothing was settled at the front. As they came out of turn four on the final lap, it was a drag race to the finish line.
As they crossed the stripe, it was Reynolds by inches over Sweeney for the win. Matthew Thoma came home in third with Stephenson and Jasper Gronert rounding out the top five.
BANDIT
Nick Newton of Lake Mills claimed the 20-lap Bandit feature event.
Gaven Smother led early from the pole with Newton quickly up to second. On lap two, Newton drove to the high side of Smothers, clearing for the lead a lap later. Newton maintained the lead through a caution period just before the halfway point of the race with Chris Gottschalk now up to second. Gottschalk stalked Newton throughout the remainder of the race, but Newton held him off to pick up the victory.
Gottschalk settled for second with Nick Schmidt, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Karter Stark completing the top five.
