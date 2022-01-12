The village of Marshall will have EMS service provided by the city of Sun Prairie starting in 2023.
According to a contract approved by the village board Jan. 11, it will be for a three-year term that is automatically renewed for three more years.
A decision was anticipated after the village backed out of the Marshall Area EMS District contract in December, which was merely a formality. All other municipalities in the district – the towns of Medina, York and Sun Prairie – had previously backed out, dissolving the district after 2022 and leaving Marshall on its own for EMS if another deal wasn’t struck. If the village would not have opted to contract with Sun Prairie EMS, costs were expected to jump significantly.
According to financial estimates given to the village board, the EMS service cost in 2021 and 2022 for the village was approximately $138,000 in the current district. However, the estimate for 2023 to continue the village EMS with just the towns of Medina and York and without the town of Sun Prairie was $418,000. Without any of the towns, the cost would shoot up to approximately $602,000.
In 2023, the first year of the new agreement with Sun Prairie, the estimated cost is $126,000, with the second year anticipated to be $132,000. In 2025, the estimated cost for Marshall is $145,000.
Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain has told members that he anticipated the costs would continue to grow because of rising wages and a growing difficulty in hiring and retaining staff because of education costs.
Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff reiterated the goal of hiring current Marshall staff. There isn’t a model in place to automatically hire Marshall staff, but their records and resumes will be evaluated and reviewed and will be given priority, Goff said.
The Sun Prairie EMS operates as a dual-paramedic service and Marshall does not. It is possible that if hires are made, paramedic training would be needed to make sure Marshall EMTs meet requirements. So, the dual-paramedic service may not be available to Marshall immediately.
“But it is definitely our intent and in our business model that we are dual-paramedic,” Goff said.
Another goal is to operate Marshall-area service out of the Marshall Public Safety Building. Goff said personnel would be strategically placed in the Public Safety Building “or somewhere nearby” to keep response times low. A lease agreement for Sun Prairie’s use of the building is expected as an agenda item at a future village board meeting.
“I feel as though our building is top notch and it should be continued to be used,” Village Trustee and EMS Commission member Alan Pennock said.
The contract states the city will provide the village with emergency medical services, both emergency and non-emergency. It also states there will be “out-of-hospital acute care and/or transport to definitive care to patients with illnesses and injuries which the patient and/or bystander believes to constitute a medical emergency.”
“Emergency medical services also includes emergency and non-emergency response to incidents of fire, rescue, hazardous materials and other disaster responses, and other similar services that may be provided by the EMS Department to provide for the protection and preservation of life and property at the same level of service and response as provided within the city of Sun Prairie,” the contract states.
According to the contract, the village will pay for services and will be required to contribute to the city’s EMS operating budget yearly. That is based on a formula that is “intended to equitably distribute cost sharing based on the village’s equalized assessed values, its population and the number of ambulance runs.”
The contracts states the city will send the invoice on or before April 1 yearly for the amount of the fee for the coming year. The contract requires invoices to be paid within 30 days and if the village does not pay by that date, the city will impose a late fee of 1.5% of the amount owed, per month or portion thereof that remains unpaid. If the invoice is not paid, the city will provide the village with a written notice that the contract had been breached and allow 10 days for the debt to be paid. If it is not paid then, the contract may be terminated unless the village “provides in writing a good faith basis for the nonpayment.”
According to the contract, the village “shall not have nor exercise control over the means or methods” by which the city performs EMS operations.