The Marshall volleyball team had a busy week preparing for the start of WIAA postseason play. The Cardinals competed in a pair of triangulars, as well as had a head-to-head dual with Markesan
LAKE MILLS TRIANGULAR
The Cardinals dropped two decisions in going 0-2 at the Lake Mills Triangular Oct. 16.
Marshall took the host L-Cats to a third game before losing 21-25, 25-18, 15-9, and then were defeated 25-18, 25-10 by Sauk Prairie.
Senior Kiana Hellenbrand’s 16 kills led the way while the senior outside hitter added 21 digs and two service aces, sharing the latter category with teammates Abby Ward and Erin Virgil.
Izzy Llontop had a team-leading 22 digs, while Skyla Michalak had 27 assists
MARSHALL 3
MARKESAN 0
Marshall squared off with Markesan and delivered an impressive 3-0 victory on the road Oct. 15.
Hellenbrand recorded 12 assists while senior middle hitter Anna Lutz had six kills and a team-leading three blocks.
Michalak and Trinity Flint shared team honors in aces with four apiece, while Michalak had 24 assists and Llontop made 12 digs, both team-highs.
JOHNSON CREEK TRIANGULAR
The Cardinals went 1-1 in the Johnson Creek Triangular Oct 13.
After dropping a 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 decision to the host Bluejays, Marshall rolled past Rio in straight sets, 25-22, 25-23.
Hellenbrand (14) and Flint (11) led MHS in kills, Llongtop had 28 digs, Erin Virgil had 34 assists, Flint had five aces and Lutz made five blocks to lead in categories.
WIAA
Marshall received a No. 3 seed and will travel to No. 2 Mauston this Thursday. The WIAA Division 2 match begins at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to Saturday’s regional final.
