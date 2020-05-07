The WIAA recently released its regional and sectional assignments for the 2020-21 season and there is one significant change that will affect one area team.
Marshall, the Division 3 state champion in 2018 and 2019 and sectional finalist this past winter, will drop down to Division 4.
That DeForest Sectional includes two-time defending D4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas.
Marshall’s enrollment dropped from 335 in 2018-19 to 314 in 2019-20.
Waterloo will host one of the two regional finals in the DeForest Sectional as its new fieldhouse will be completed by this fall.
