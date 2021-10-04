The Waterloo Pirates were lucky to even be playing football Friday, Oct. 1. A few days prior, on Monday, scheduled opponent Dodgeland was forced to cancel due to low numbers related to health and safety restrictions. With little time to spare, head coach and athletic director Dave Frisell got to work scheduling a new team. He had his answer on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Academy of Science would make the trip out to take on the Pirates.
This was Waterloo's Homecoming, so a big performance was expected. The Pirates weren't overly familiar with the Novas going into the game, but that didn't seem to matter as Waterloo got the win, 48-12, to moved to 6-2 on the season.
It was Waterloo that struck first in this one, in one of its best ways. Senior running back Eugene Wolff took a handoff from the four yard line and bullied his way in for a score, giving Waterloo a quick 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, sophomore Trevor Firari decided to get in on the scoring action as well, running in a goalline jet sweep from one yard out to increase the Waterloo lead to 14-0.
The Pirates weren't only effective on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush had himself a day in the air. His scoring outburst started in that second quarter when he connected with Firari for an 18-yard touchdown. Waterloo was rolling.
The Novas managed to slow that momentum just a bit. They marched their way down the field on the ensuing possession, which culminated with a 5-yard touchdown run to narrow the Waterloo lead to 21-6.
Hush was just getting started, though. He went on to throw touchdowns in back-to-back possessions. His first one was a 18-yard dart to Cooper Setz to make the lead 27-6. He followed that up with a 45-yard bomb to Owen Hasseleu to bump the Pirate lead to 33-6.
Obviously shaken, the Novas rushed to try to keep the game alive. This lack of attention to detail led to a fumble in their own endzone, which Wolff fell on for some free Waterloo points.
The ensuing kickoff, the Novas looked far more composed. They took the kick back 79 yards for another score. An unsuccessful 2-point conversion left the Novas as a 41-12 deficit heading into halftime.
Carrying an immense lead against a non-conference opponent, Frisell wisely didn't press too hard or let his starters play all night. Wolff would tack on another score, a 30-yard touchdown scamper, but that was it for the offensive fireworks on the evening as Waterloo coasted to a 48-12 win.
Hush completed eight of his 12 passing attempts for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Wolff turned 12 carries into 117 yards and two scores. Six different Pirates recorded a catch on the evening, Setz getting the most with three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Barring any more cancelations, the Pirates have two more conference games before it's playoff time. Next up is a trip to Clinton.
The Cougars are 4-3 this season and 2-3 in Conference. Shared opponents don't provide much evidence for how this game will go. Both teams blew out Palmyra-Eagle and both teams lost to Marshall. It's worth noting, however, that Waterloo lost by just one while Clinton lost by 22.