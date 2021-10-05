Oct. 7 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

MARSHALL
Oct. 10: Marshall Fire Department Pancake BreakfastThe Marshall Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns and a beverage. The fire station in located at 119 Industrial Dr., Marshall. For more information visit the fire department’s Facebook page.
Oct. 11: Fall Scavenger HuntThe Marshall Public Library is hosting a Fall Scavenger Hunt from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Show off your costume while you search for hidden items around the library, 605 Waterloo Road, at at Deer Haven Park. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 14: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 18: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressures checks at no cost to you. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 28: Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., in Marshall is hosting a Drive-through Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. More information: 608-655-4246.
WATERLOO
Oct. 7: Library Lego Club
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library offers a monthly Kids Lego Club. In October, Lego Club will meet from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. Participants will be told the surprise theme when they arrive and are encouraged to build a creation based on that theme. Creations will be displayed for the public. this is an activity recommended for ages 7 and up.
Oct. 7: Waterloo Farmers Market in the ParkThe Waterloo Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through October from 3-7 p.m. at Waterloo Firemans Park, 500 North Park Ave.
Oct. 8: World Cup Waterloo 2021
The Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup Water 2021 takes place Friday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 11, at Trek Bicycle Headquarters, 801 W. Madison St. The World Cup is the main event of a weekend filled with racing, food and fun. This is a free-admission, family-friendly event with concessions, games.
Oct. 9: New Saturday Library Story Time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 Monroe St., holds Story Time at 10 a.m. every Monday and at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. And starting Oct. 9, it will begin offering Story Time at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 9: American Legion pork chop dinner
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 is hosting a pork chop dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out the Legion building located on Highway 89, south of the city. The menu includes grilled pork chop, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, bread, assorted salads and assorted desserts. The cost is $10.50 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12. Meals can be consumed on-site or taken to-go. For delivery in Waterloo, call 920-478-4300. For more information, contact 920-478-2780 or any other Legion member.
Oct. 14: Adult Craft Night
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library is holding an Adult Craft Night at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the library, 625 Monroe St. The cost is $5. Pre-registration is required on the library’s website, www.waterloo.lib.wi.us. More information: (920) 478-3344.
Oct. 20: Friends of KJML Annual Meeting
The Friends of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the Large Community Room at the library, 625 Monroe St. The event will begin with pizza, followed by a meeting. Meeting topics are to include a farewell celebration for President Angela Byers-Krantz, brainstorming on how to best support the library with funds raised in 2021, and elections for two Friends board posts. RSVP by Oct. 12 at the library front desk or through the library website, www.waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Oct. 23: BINGO For Books
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host BINGO for Books at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. at the library, 625 Monroe St. If the weather is nice, this event will be outside on the library lawn. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. This is an activity for all ages. More information: (920) 478-3344.
