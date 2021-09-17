The Marshall volleyball team entered this week sitting a 1-1 in Capitol South Conference play. Two road games awaited the Cardinals, to Cambridge first on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and then to New Glarus Thursday, Sept. 16. Marshall won the first 3-0 and lost the second 0-3. Marshall remains in the middle of the pack in conference with a 2-2 record.
Confidence was high for the Cardinals after the Cambridge game, and for good reason. Cambridge had a habit of hanging around, but the Cardinals never gave up. They won 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 to score a huge conference victory.
Freshman phenom Kierstin Hoel led the team in kills with seven, followed by sophomore Emily Brodbeck with five. Marshall was outstanding in service that evening, thanks to two sophomores in particular. Kate Luzenski delivered five aces while Mollie Fritter also contributed three. Luzenski also had a team-high 22 assists.
Defensively, Brodbeck led the team in blocks with two. Seniors Erin Virgil and Taylor Matson contributed one each as well. Senior Izzy Llontop led the way in digs with 19, followed by Luzenski with 10.
"This game was a lot of fun to coach," Marshall head coach Christina Schmitz said. "The girls played extremely well as a team and never gave up on any play. We are starting to put all of the pieces together which is really building confidence. It was a great team win."
Momentum from that early win was dashed two days later, however. Still tired from Tuesday and from participating in Homecoming activities, the players were quickly overwhelmed by the Glarner Knights.
The Cardinals fought hard early but simply ran out of gas, losing 25-20, 25-20, 25-14.
While Marshall lost, there were some bright spots. Service was solid again as Llontop delivered four aces and junior Cortney Checky added three more. Luzenski played exceptionally as well, putting up 14 assists and 11 digs.
"We seemed super tired, some were sick, and it's Homecoming week, Schmitz said. "We did not play our usual game so I'm looking forward to hosting New Glarus when they come to our gym to prove who we are."
This weekend, Marshall will head off to Fall River High School for the Fall River Invitational. Following tournament action, Marshall will resume conference play with a trip to Belleville Tuesday, Sept. 21. This is the second meeting for these teams this season. In the first meeting at Marshall, the Cardinals won 25-23, 28-26, 14-25, 27-25.