The Waterloo girls basketball team had to be pleased with its season entering a big matchup with St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Pirates were winners of three of their first four games, including an impressive 14-point win over Rio in their most recent game. St. Mary’s Springs brought a unique challenge, however, and left the Fieldhouse with a 65-36 victory over Waterloo.
With only one senior on the roster, Waterloo is undoubtedly young and, by product of that, less deep than most teams. The same problem did not plague St. Mary’s Springs. The Ledgers’ bench went deep. In total, six players scored eight or more points in this one. The Pirates just couldn’t keep up with that kind of offensive production.
St. Mary’s Springs had a 37-18 lead at halftime and kept an iron grip on it through the second half, outscoring Waterloo 28-18 to bring the game to its 65-36 final.
As usual, junior guard Julia Asik was the offensive catalyst for the Pirates. She poured in 15 points and was the only Pirate to hit a 3-pointer on the day. Senior forward Alyssa Baumann had an exceptional game as well. She made a good run at a double-double, bringing down 10 rebounds but fell just short in the points department with seven.
The Pirates’ imminent schedule is fairly spaced out, so they will have time to work on things in practice and adjust. First up is a trip to Deerfield on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Following that, Waterloo has a week off before returning home to host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Capitol — South conference play kicks off for Waterloo on Friday, Dec. 17 with a trip to Wisconsin Heights.