The Marshall girls basketball team is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight games, including three straight after a successful week. With a win on Saturday, Marshall improved to 9-9 on the year, the first time this season the Cardinals have held an overall record at .500.
The Cardinals kicked off their 3-game winning streak on Monday, Jan. 31 in a non-conference home game against Hustisford. Marshall's defense was relentless against the Falcons, allowing just nine field goals to drop through the net in a 70-26 rout.
Then came the rare occasion of playing the same team back-to-back. That team was Capitol - South rival Wisconsin Heights. The Cardinals were originally slated to host the Vanguards back on Thursday, Jan. 4, but that game was postponed as Marshall was battling low numbers due to illness.
The game was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, just two days after Wisconsin Heights was set to host Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 3. The familiarity rang true even in the final scores of both games. Marshall won both, 51-44 on Thursday and 55-44 on Saturday, nearly identical results in both.
With the rapid fire conference wins, Marshall is now up to a 3-4 mark in the Capitol - South, tied for 4th with Waterloo. There are still opportunities for the Cardinals to climb, as well.
Next up for Marshall, it will host back-to-back tough conference games this week. First up, the Cardinals will host conference-leading Belleville on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Wildcats won big in the first meeting back on Jan. 17, winning 81-50. Following that one, Marshall will welcome in 2nd place New Glarus on Friday, Feb. 11. New Glarus won the first meeting of the season back on Jan. 14, 60-36.
The week following, the Cardinals have their final non-conference game of the season against Rio at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Marshall will conclude the regular season with a trip to Waterloo on Thursday, Feb. 17.