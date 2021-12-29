Moving toward hybrid government would be best for local democracy

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s good reason to permanently embrace hybrid municipal, school board and county meetings that allow elected officials and citizens to join in live either in-person or virtually.
We saw a spike in citizen participation when most local government meetings went fully virtual in 2020 and have watched that continue. That’s been good for local democracy.
But as in-person meetings have gradually resumed, we’ve also been reminded of the value of gathering face to face.
Mixing those two is the future, we believe. And, we also believe it would be a worthy public financial investment.
Practical applications for hybrid meetings are endless. They needn’t be canceled, for instance, in inclement weather or when too many board members are quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure to allow for a quorum. “Snowbirds” and others who aren’t physically present can join in, including commenting live. In this way, citizens can influence a board vote as effectively as if they were in the room.
And in a hybrid model, those who prefer getting in their car and driving to a meeting site to take part in-person can still do so.
The Jefferson County Board now has both live and virtual meeting options. And while the Dane County Board continues to only meet virtually, it finally this month updated its ordinances to allow for future hybrid offerings.
The Marshall School Board is also ahead of the curve, with its meetings now both in-person and live-streamed online. The Waterloo School Board and Common Council have gone that route as well.
Most of these meetings are viewable later via local cable and that remains a useful tool to catch up on missed board discussions and actions. But it in no way compares to the immediate access offered via a live link, with the ability to virtually raise your hand to be called upon to publicly comment on an agenda item.
Both fully virtual and hybrid meetings are legal in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice in March 2020 said that, yes, meetings held via conference call or video conference meet open meetings rules.
And money has since emerged to help make hybrid meetings more possible. In the new year, we’re hopeful that local villages, towns and counties will consider using some of their Federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars for allowed technology upgrades that will get them to there.
We’re also hopeful school districts will find ways to creatively harness some of their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for technology upgrades to Improve access to school board meetings.
School districts are narrowly limited to primarily spending ESSER funds on student learning and other health and safety needs. But those include setting classrooms up for hybrid learning, in part to allow for uninterrupted access by quarantined students and in the event that entire classrooms or whole schools must quickly pivot to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Could those hybrid setups also be additionally tapped for school board meetings that are typically held in the evenings in the same buildings where children learn during the day? The technology, it seems, would already be on site, it’s just a matter of using it for an additional purpose.
There is, of course, the broadband roadblock. No amount of spending on new computers and meeting platforms will help if the local internet connection isn’t reliable.
Thankfully, improving internet access so that anyone can easily access a hybrid county, municipal or school board meeting, is already a focus. This past summer, for instance, Dane County created a task force that expects to meet into mid-2022. One of its key goals is to help municipalities navigate broadband expansion funding options. Broadband expansion is also an allowable use of ARPA funds.
Significant decisions lie ahead for local government boards, on how to best use COVID-19 relief funds.
We hope technology upgrades that allow for permanent hybrid meetings options, local government staff training to effectively run meetings, and community education on how to join a meeting and participate, top their priority lists.