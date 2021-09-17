After disappointing performances both in the Brookfield Central Invitational last weekend and in a 3-2 loss to Belleville on Tuesday, the Waterloo Pirates were in need of a “bounce back” game. Poor performances earlier in the week could be chalked up to missing several key contributors due to illness or injury, but the Pirates were back to full power Thursday, Sept. 16 when they took a trip out to Wisconsin Heights. Waterloo looked like a team reborn, beating the talented Vanguards, 3-0, to right the ship.
Two quick kills from junior Sophia Schneider kick started the revival. The Pirates looked comfortable and focused, jumping out to a quick 6-2 lead. The trio of Schneider, fellow junior outside hitter Rylee Duessler, and senior Abbie Gier powered the Pirates through the first set. While Schneider and Duessler caught eyes as the hard hitters, his game was defined by senior Abbie Gier. Sure, she can jump out of the gym and hammer home kills like her fellow stars, but her service on Thursday was outstanding. She picked her spots well and left Heights scrambling more often than not.
“Abbie is our secret weapon,” Waterloo head coach Christy Mosher said. “Not many people know about her because she played middle for us last year. As she’s gotten more comfortable hitting from the pin, she can jump out of the gym and put it down. She’s been playing smart.”
With Heights closing the gap, the Pirates decided it was time to create some distance. With the score sitting at 14-11, Waterloo would score eight of the next ten points, buoyed by two kills each from Schneider and Gier. It was Gier’s service that would ice it. She fired a steamer that Heights’ back row just couldn’t handle, giving the Pirates a 25-17 victory.
While the powerful trio of Schneider, Duessler, and Gier did a great job on the offensive side of the ball, it was the defense that impressed most on Thursday. Heights had height and athleticism, the Vanguards were more than capable of scoring on most teams. The back row dug out kill attempts almost without fail. The defense was a brick wall and resilient against a solid attacking force from Heights.
“We win games with our defense,” Mosher said. “We’ve really been working on our blocking schemes. Our back row defenders are doing way better at reading the seam and reading body language. They don’t just call things, they react to them. It’s been paying off.”
The second set got off to a similarly hot start for the Pirates. After gifting Heights a free one by committing a double hit, Waterloo rattled off five straight points, including two kills from Schneider and two aces from senior Kamden Fitzgerald. This game was Duessler’s shining moment. She hammered kill attempts at Heights’ blockers. Whether the ball got through cleanly or got deflected, the Vanguards were powerless to stop the onslaught. Service won it for the Pirates again as senior libero Michaela Riege won it with an ace, 25-18.
Trying to avoid the sweep, Heights turned up the intensity in the third set. An early dose of scoring from Gier and Schneider could only offset the quick scoring from the Vanguards, no lead was established. The Vanguard duo of Emily VanRiper and Kylee Doherty made things tough on Waterloo, firing off some impressive skills and keeping Heights in the game.
Three straight Vanguard points to tie the game at 15 prompted a timeout from coach Mosher. With the team needing a lift, Duessler delivered. She absolutely nailed a kill then turned around and served up two quick aces. Momentum: shifted. Schneider got in on the fun as well, adding three more kills as Waterloo clung to a slim lead. With the score resting at 24-22, senior Deena Lira leaped up to block a weak return from Heights. With no one lined up in front of her, the ball crashed to the ground with no obstruction. Game.
Waterloo now sits at 4-1 in conference, the best record in the Capitol South. The win gives the Pirates some momentum as they head into a tournament at the Milwaukee Sting Center this weekend. The two-day event is another gathering of the state’s best, more opportunity to sharpen the squad. Following the weekend, conference play will resume with a trip to New Glarus Tuesday, Sept. 21.