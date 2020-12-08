The start to the 2020-21 season left the Marshall boys basketball team with mixed feelings. After blowing out Baraboo in their opener, the Cardinals dropped a Capitol Conference crossover decision to Lodi.
Marshall 75
Baraboo 43
Junior Reid Truschinski led a trio of Marshall players in double figures scoring 20 points in a 32-point victory at Baraboo Dec. 5.
The Cardinals built a comfortable 35-17 halftime advantage over the Thunderbirds (0-2), then dropped 40 points on the hosts in the second half to win going away.
Juniors Cole Denniston (18) and Craig Ward (14) also reached double digits, while Marshall got another six points from freshman Jaxon Hornby in his high school debut.
Marshall made nine 3-pointers, led by Denniston’s four from long range.
Justin Phillipp led the Thunderbirds with 14.
MARSHALL 75, BARABOO 43
Marshall 35 40 — 75
Baraboo 17 26 — 43
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 2 0-0 4, Ward 3 6-6 14, Hornby 2 0-0 6, Denniston 7 0-0 18, Truschinski 7 6-8 20, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Colling 2 0-0 5, Bello 1 0-1 2, Grady 1 2-2 4. Totals — 26-14-17 75.
Baraboo — Mistele 4 3-4 12, Nachtigan 0 1-2 1, Kelly 1 0-0 2, McReynolds 5 0-0 11, Phillipp 6 0-0 14, Bailey 1 0-0 3. Totals — 17 4-6 43.
3-point goals — M 9 (Denniston 4, Hornby 2, Ward 2, Colling 1); B 5 (Phillipp 2, Bailey 1, McReynolds 1, Mistele 1). Total fouls — M 14; B 21.
Lodi 56
Marshall 43
The Cardinals fell behind host Lodi by 16 points at halftime and couldn’t recover in Monday night’s Capitol crossover loss.
The Blue Devils built a 30-14 halftime advantage, and held on despite being outscored by Marshall in the second half.
Ward scored a game-high 20 points and Truschinski added 16.
Trey Traeder paced a balanced Blue Devils attack with 13.
LODI 56, MARSHALL 43
Marshall 14 29 — 43
Lodi 30 26 — 56
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Ward 6 4-5 20, Truschinski 7 2-3 16, Lutz 1 1-1 3, Denniston 1 0-1 2, Grady 1 0-0 2. Totals — 16 7-11 43.
Lodi — Meyer 0 1-2 1, Wendt 3 0-0 7, Traeder 5 3-4 13, Q. Faust 2 5-7 9, Coddington 4 0-0 9, Lincoln 2 0-0 4, C. Faust 2 3-5 7, Meier 3 0-0 6. Totals — 21 12-19 56.
3-point goals — M 4 (Ward 4); L 2 (Wendt 1, Coddington 1). Total fouls — M ; L . Fouled out — N/A.
Up Next
Marshall travels to Lake Mills Friday to face Lakeside Lutheran. The Capitol Conference crossover tips off at 7:30 p.m
