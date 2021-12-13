A new Christmas tradition may be in the making for Marshall, as a new event last year is returning for at least one more year.
Even with the Marshall Area Business Association events coming back for 2021, the Car-oling Parade is continuing for a second year this Sunday, Dec. 19.
MABA member Julie Bergholz pitched the idea last year as an alternate event in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“It was born last year because no one was supposed to leave their home. This was a way to stay socially distanced but still sing from their own cars,” Bergholz said.
She said she came up with the idea when she essentially did the same thing with her family.
“I put my grandchildren in the car and dressed them up. I was wearing my Santa hat. My grandkids were watching Christmas movies on the screens in the back and eating snacks. I said, ‘Let’s start singing.’ When I thought of the idea to make this a community event,” Bergholz said.
So far, feedback for having the event again has been positive, especially from the high school, Bergholz said. Participants are encouraged to dress up their cars and sing as loudly as they’d like.
“You can get the music going up full blast if you’d like. You can dress up your car however you’d like,” Bergholz said.
Since it is a MABAS event, it presents a unique opportunity for local businesses.
“One of our avenues is to help our local businesses advertise. I thought, ‘That’s what we’re all here for, so why not do that with the parade route? It’s a thank you, I guess, to remember all the businesses a part of the Marshall Area Business Association,” Bergholz said.
The Car-oling is a way to put a little joy into the joyous Christmas season.
“It’s just something positive and fun for people during the holiday season,” Bergholz said.
Participants may line up in Marshall High School parking starting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at 4 p.m.
From the high school, the parade route will go onto city streets like Madison, Farnham and Beebe Street.
“I did the route personally to make sure it would go by both of our nursing homes,” Bergholz said.
The parade will end at the Marshall Public Safety Building, 119 Industrial Drive. Pre-registration can be done by contacting Bergholz at 608-220-2215 or Tomsguns@gmail.com. However, people may join up on the day of the event and join the parade.