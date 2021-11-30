=Life without two future Division-1 players on the roster is proving difficult for the Marshall girls basketball team. A grueling early slate of games has Marshall sitting at a 0-4 record. This is unusual for Marshall. The last time the Cardinals lost more than one of their opening four games was the 2010-11 season, let alone all four.
The schedule has been far from a cakewalk, to be fair. The season started with Randolph, a regional champion from last year, followed by Lakeside Lutheran, which lost in a regional championship. Then, Marshall hosted last season’s Division 3 state champion, Lake Mills, followed by another team that competed in a regional championship in Edgerton.
After the Randolph loss, Marshall showed signs of promise. The full-court press head coach Doug Pickarts was implementing was very successful. His guards were quick and displayed very high basketball IQ, making the future seem bright. The Warriors of Lakeside Lutheran dashed those expectations quickly. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Lakeside Lutheran raced out to a 43-17 lead by halftime of that one. The Warriors coasted to a 78-44 win, by far the largest margin of defeat for the Cardinals in quite awhile.
To their credit, the Cardinals put up a much better fight against the reigning Division 3 champions on Saturday, Nov. 27. Lake Mills only managed to escape Marshall with a 15-point win. The Cardinals nearly won the second half but couldn’t over come a 13-point halftime deficit, losing 38-53.
The theme of slow first halves continued on Monday, Nov. 29 against Edgerton. The offense just can’t get cooking early. In this one, Edgerton jumped out to a 32-19 advantage by the break. This proved to be insurmountable and Edgerton rolled to a 68-45 win.
The tough sledding does not let up anytime soon for Marshall. First up, the Cardinals will host a solid Columbus team on Thursday, Dec. 2. They’ll follow that up by hosting Lodi, a regional champion last year. Another team on the horizon is Capitol — South conference foe Cambridge, a team Pickarts noted as a “team to watch” in the preseason.